Newly Acquired Infielder Is Top Prospect To Watch for Houston Astros
It has been a busy offseason for the Houston Astros, with the front office making plenty of changes to what was a playoff team in 2024.
Coming into the winter, it would have been hard to predict that the Astros would look as different as they will next year.
While there was always the possibility that Alex Bregman was going to leave in free agency, the decision to trade star outfielder Kyle Tucker was a shocking one.
Moving the star was likely because of the deal that Houston saw the New York Mets give to Juan Soto. The Astros simply don’t spend on players like that and knew they should make sure they get something in return for one of the best outfielders in baseball.
Even though the team is still built to win now, they did get a fairly solid return in the trade from the Chicago Cubs, which included a young prospect.
Brian McTaggart of MLB.com recently spoke about the newly acquired Cam Smith as the top prospect to watch for the Astros in 2025. He also highlighted how the young player could be moved around on the field a bit too.
“Smith played third base in the Cubs' system, but Astros general manager Dana Brown said he will play some right field and first base, as well. If Smith hits well in his first full season in pro ball, he could reach the Majors sooner rather than later.”
Getting back Smith was a solid part of the return for Houston.
The young third baseman was one of the Cubs’ top prospects and has a bright future ahead of him.
Over 32 games in 2024, the slugger totaled a .313 batting average, seven home runs, 24 RBI, and an on-base percentage just under .400.
The 21-year-old might not be too far off from making it to the big leagues, so the Astros trying him out at other positions could make a lot of sense.
In addition to Smith in return for Tucker, Houston also received Isaac Paredes.
The All-Star third baseman figures to be the immediate Bregman replacement for the Astros and is a very talented player in his own right.
Since Smith could be ready sooner rather than later, testing him out in the outfield could make a lot of sense for Houston with the corner infield spots seemingly looking set.
The future is certainly bright for the rising star, and he will be a very interesting player to watch in 2025.