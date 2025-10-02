Joe Espada Sees This Astros Superstar as Key to Success Next Season
Houston Astros manager Joe Espada expects to be back in 2026. But his job security won’t be clear until team owner Jim Crane weighs in. That goes for general manager Dana Brown, who has an option for 2026 that hasn’t been picked up yet.
But the uncertainty isn’t stopping Espada from planning for the future. The manager presided over the end of Houston’s eight-season streak of making the playoffs and he has no intention of allowing the drought to expect beyond a year.
Veterans will be key to making that happen. But Espada plans to involve one veteran to figure out the path forward — and it’s not franchise icon Jose Altuve.
Joe Espada’s Next Dinner Companion
During his end-of-season press conference alongside Brown, Espada admitted that he hoped to have a long dinner and conversation with third baseman Carlos Correa as part of figuring out how to get Houston back to the postseason in 2026.
“He will be very much involved in my discussions of things we’re going to address in spring training,” Espada said to outlets that cover the team, including The Athletic (subscription required). “I, personally, like to empower some of our leaders to have a say in how we’re going to address aspects of our game we need to address.”
Correa returned to the organization at the trade deadline after Houston dealt left-handed pitcher Matt Mikulski to the Minnesota Twins to re-acquire the veteran after it lost Isaac Paredes to a hamstring injury. Even though Correa had never played third base before, he quickly adapted to the position. Correa is under contract through 2028, so the Astros will have to find a new position for Paredes, who was playing third base before his injury.
He quickly assumed a leadership role one he held while with the Astros from 2015-21. He broke into the Majors as a 20-year-old after in the first round of the 2012 MLB draft out of Puerto Rico. He was the American League rookie of the year that season. He helped fuel Houston’s rise to the 2017 World Series title and successive playoff berths through the 2021 season.
After that season Corre became a free agent and signed with the Twins. He re-signed with the Twins on a long-term deal before the 2023 season. When he was traded to Houston, he told reporters after the deal that the Astros were the only team he would approve a trade, as he still had a home in the area.
Now, Espada will lean on him to chart a new path forward — assuming Espada is in charge next season.