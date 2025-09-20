Astros Manager Joe Espada Identifies Clear Strength Despite Loss to Mariners
The Houston Astros faced a hideous 4-0 loss on Friday night against the Seattle Mariners. For the majority of the season, the Astros (84-70) held onto their division lead in the American League West standings. For quite some time, the Mariners (85-69) trailed closely behind at No. 2. However, with Seattle rising up, the roles have now flipped.
The remainder of the regular season is closing in quickly. Every game matters — it isn't over until it's over.
Houston will play two more games against the Mariners to wrap up their three-game set. Losing either of the two games will widen the gap between the two franchises, which could mean that the Astros lose more than just the games. They could also lose their chances of winning the division title.
Houston holds 14 division titles with their last being awarded to them in 2024. Dropping this year's title would be incredibly devastating, particularly considering the lead that they've held for most of the season. In order to turn things around for their weekend matchups, they will need to lean on their strengths.
Joe Espada Points Out Key Strength
One of the more prominent players to take the mound on Friday was Hunter Brown. In six innings pitched, the ace allowed two walks, two runs and struck out nine players. His performance allowed him to surpass the colossal 200-strikeout milestone as he now holds 201 for the year. This was his first time hitting the mark in his MLB career.
"Those long balls just hurt us today, but I thought we threw the ball well," said Espada, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. "[We allowed] four runs, and with our offense and when we're clicking, we're in the game, right. I though he threw the ball really well."
"I'm proud of myself, but we still got work to do," Brown humbly explained, further reported by McTaggart. "It's not really time to reflect on individual accomplishments. I got another start here to end the season before playoffs. I'm going to focus on that."
This game certainly did not have the outcome that the Astros had longed for, but as Brown stated, it's best to focus on what's to come. There is still plenty of work to be done. With just a few games left in the regular season, now is the time to drive up the much-needed momentum and hone in on the areas in which Houston thrives.