Astros Manager Joe Espada Placed on Surprising List Entering 2026 Season

Joe Espada will begin his third season as manager of the Houston Astros. His first year, he made the playoffs, but the Astros were swept by the Detroit Tigers in an American League wild-card round.

Last year, Houston was in a playoff spot late in the year, but injuries caught up with them and they faded out of the playoff picture, losing the American League West to the Seattle Mariners.

Some changes were made in the offseason, with the biggest being left-handed pitcher Framber Valdez leaving in free agency to join the Tigers. There were not many big moves by general manager Dana Brown, other than signing Tatsuya Imai to slot behind Hunter Brown at the top of the rotation.

After missing the playoffs last season, there is pressure in Houston going into the 2026 season to return to not only the top of the division but also to make the postseason. Despite this being just Espada's third year in charge, he still begins the season on the hot seat, according to Dayn Perry of CBS Sports.

MLB Writer Places Astros Manager Joe Espada on the Hot Seat Entering 2026

Joe Espada | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

At the beginning of every season, there are a handful of managers who begin the season on the hot seat. It's not every year that we see a manager who has had short success, as Espada has to be on the hot seat entering the season. However, Perry placed Espada on the hot seat, which is surprising.

"In no way does Espada deserve this, as he deftly guided a flawed and injured roster to contention in 2025. That said, changes may be afoot in Houston thanks to the fact that they missed the playoffs this past season and got bounced in the first round via sweep in Espada's first year on the job. As well, GM Dana Brown may himself be in danger, and that would mean Espada is too,'' wrote Perry.

Putting Dana Brown on the hot seat would make sense, but not Espada. Perry is right that he has had and will be entering the season with a flawed roster. It's also a veteran one that is old. There are questions surrounding just how much the starting rotation can hold up. Espada will also be missing closer Josh Hader to begin the season.

Houston didn't spend a ton of money over the winter, and that has been something that falls more on owner Jim Crane than it would on Dana Brown or Espada. The teams that win the most generally are consistent when it comes to spending.

"Owner Jim Crane's inconsistent spending and seeming distaste for continuity are the real culprits, but owners famously never fire themselves. Espada seems like a manager who would get another opportunity pretty swiftly if Houston does indeed cut bait,'' Perry wrote.

If Houston starts slow, the heat could be on, but Espada should have more of a leash than Perry gives him entering 2026.