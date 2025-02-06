Jose Altuve Can Add to His Hall of Fame Resume With Another Solid Season
Jose Altuve has been one of the best players in Houston Astros history. Another solid year in 2025 would make his Hall of Fame resume very strong.
Altuve was an international signee by the Astros in 2007. He worked his way up through the organization and made his debut in 2011. Since then, the Venezuelan has been a fixture in the lineup for Houston.
Standing five feet six inches tall, he is the second-shortest player in the MLB. He plays much bigger than his size, though.
In his 14-year career, the second baseman has a lifetime .306 batting average. Additionally, the superstar owns an .831 OPS while hitting 229 home runs with 812 RBI, 315 stolen bases and 2,232 total hits. These numbers have made him a nine-time All-Star. He was also awarded the 2017 American League MVP.
In the playoffs, Altuve has a career slash line of .271/.337/.505. Along with that, he has hit 27 home runs and scored 89 runs. The all-star has been very good in the postseason, and that is what makes him even more valuable.
The 34-year-old still has more to accomplish, though.
23 more home runs would move Altuve into a tie for 10th all-time among second baseman. He is also likely to move into the top-20 all-time in runs scored and top-15 in hits. As Buster Olney mentions, Altuve would also pass a few more Hall of Fame players in career WAR.
All of this could happen with one good season this year. The second baseman is locked in Houston for a few more years, so there is plenty of more milestones for him to hit.
Altuve is one of the best players in the history of Houston, and he already has a strong resume for Cooperstown. He is getting a little bit old in baseball years, but his consistency and dedication to the sport is only going to help.
As for the Astros, they have had some big losses. They traded Ryan Pressly and Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs in separate deals and their pitching got a bit weaker. The team is still in pursuit of Alex Bregman, though.
Fans should never count the Astros out, though. It seems like no matter who is on the field, Houston will find a way to get the job done. After all, their lineup still has a lot of good pieces in it, which includes Yordan Alvarez and Jeremey Pena. Altuve is also willing to make a position change if it means helping Houston win.
Altuve deserves all the recognition he is getting, and he should be a shoe-in to receive a plaque amongst the greats. Having a good 2025 campaign would only solidify that argument.