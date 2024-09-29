Justin Verlander Hurls Gem in Potential Final Game with Houston Astros
As the Houston Astros gear up for October, they may have seen the final game for one of the best pitchers in the history of the franchise.
On Saturday, the Astros were able to pick up a 4-3 win over the Cleveland Guardians, as their veteran star Justin Verlander took the mound for the final time in the regular season this year.
Despite being a future Hall of Famer and one of the best pitchers in the last decade, it has been a struggle this season for Verlander. This campaign, the veteran pitcher has totaled a 5-6 record and 5.48 ERA. It’s certainly been the worst season of his career, and at 41-years-old, the future is very much in question for him.
However, in what could be his final start with Houston, Verlander had a strong game, as he went six innings, allowing three runs in the victory. After the win, he commented on this being the best he'd felt in a while.
“It’s probably the best I felt since coming back [from a neck injury] so far,” Verlander said Brian McTaggart of MLB.com . “It’s nice to end on a strong note.”
With the playoffs right around the corner, it is no guarantee that Verlander is going to make the postseason roster. The Astros have a really strong pitching staff led by Framber Valdez, and if the 41-year-old does make the roster, he will likely be pitching out of the bullpen.
“Never know what’s going to happen,” he said. “I’ve got some work to do this offseason personally and that’s going to happen after whatever happens in the playoffs. That’s kind of where my focus is at, and if I end up back here, great. Love Houston, love the people, love my teammates. I’ve had an incredible run. If not, tip your cap and say, ‘Thank you for an incredible journey.'”
If this is the end for Verlander with the Astros, it has been an incredible run. He was able to re-establish himself as one of the best pitchers in the league and has locked up a spot in Cooperstown.
Even without Verlander on the postseason roster, this is a very talented team in 2024 that can accomplish a lot. Houston has been in the American League Championship Series for seven straight years, as they have a great chance of making that eight straight this year.