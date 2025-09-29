Lance McCullers Jr. Eyes a Healthy 2026 Season With Astros
Had the Houston Astros been able to clinch just one more victory this season for 88 wins, they would have landed a spot in the playoffs. Unfortunately, their 87-75 overall record wasn't enough.
When the franchise won the hard-fought World Series in 2022 and finished the season 106-56, the nation expected Houston to continue being a top contender in the ensuing years. This is the first time since 2016 that the Astros haven't appeared in the playoffs. Now that their campaign has ended, it's time for the franchise to start looking ahead to next year.
Lance McCullers Jr. Hopeful for 2026 Campaign
After his latest stint on the injured list, the looming question was whether or not McCullers has a future with the Astros. This was his fourth time on the IL this season alone. His 2025 campaign began with being the IL, and he nearly ended on it. Houston did not have the luxury of working with a healthy pitchin staff this year, but McCullers is hoping that 2026 will be a turning point for the franchise.
"It was nice to get out there and compete," said McCullers, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. "Obviously, today's game didn't mean much for us as a team, but really proud of the way the guys showed up. I mean, Gordon was fabulous today, saw a lot of guys putting together great at-bats and finishing the year strong. So we retained most of this group and look forward to a better, more healthy 2026."
The Astros did indeed finish the year strong, clinching a win in their final series against the Los Angeles Angels. Sunday's matchup resulted in a 6-2 victory for Houston in which McCullers pitched three innings and had four strikeouts. Although he returned just in time for one last triumph, that doesn't diminish the disappointment of not reaching the playoffs.
"Anyway you cut it, we didn't accomplish what we set out to do in spring, which is win a World Series," he continued. "I don't know how many teams truly leave Spring Training with that goal. Obviously, it was ours and we fell way short of it because we didn't even get in the dance."
McCullers is approaching the final season of his five-year, $85 million contract, which he is banking being healthy for the entirety of it. Whether that comes to fruition for the former ace is to be seen.