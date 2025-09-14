Could Astros Move On From Lance McCullers Jr. This Offseason After Latest Injury?
Lance McCullers Jr. finally returned to the major league mound for the Houston Astros, but it hasn't been the comeback anyone had hoped for.
The former ace of this staff suffered numerous setbacks while recovering from his procedures to repair the flexor tendon in his pitching arm and remove a bone spur in his elbow. That kept him out from the World Series in 2022 all the way until this year when he pitched on May 4.
Unfortunately for both McCullers and the Astros, he hasn't been able to find his past form, owning an ERA that has largely been above the 5.00 mark while also dealing with more injury issues. His latest one has landed him on the 15-day IL, and it calls into question whether or not he'll pitch again this season.
The earliest he is eligible to return is on Sept. 27, and considering Houston already moved him into the bullpen based on his issues as a starting pitcher, it stands to reason that he might not even be used in the playoffs when it comes time to put together the roster.
Astros Have Tough Decision To Make On Lance McCullers Jr.'s Future
If he is indeed left off the postseason roster, then that will present the Astros with a tough decision regarding the future of the 31-year-old when it comes to his standing on the team going forward. Count Drew Koch of Climbing Tal's Hill as someone who believes Houston could and should move on from the veteran pitcher even with the price tag of roughly $18 million being owed to him in 2026.
"Given the litany of injury setbacks McCullers has faced this season — and throughout his career — coupled with his ineffectiveness, the Astros may be forced to move on from the 31-year-old this coming offseason ... while that's a tough pill to swallow, it's time for the Astros to move on. They did it with Rafael Montero. They did it with Jose Abreu. Now it's time to do the same with McCullers," he wrote.
That decision would be a seismic one if it's made. Houston has been cap conscious under the ownership of Jim Crane, and while he has gone over the luxury tax threshold in the past, paying out another contract of that magnitude to someone not on the team seems unlikely.
The Astros also haven't had the comfort of pitching health the past few years, which makes it hard to believe they are going to move on from McCullers instead of hoping he can give them another good season at the end of his deal.