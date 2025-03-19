Look: Houston Astros Reveal First Look At Brand New City Connect Uniforms
The Houston Astros have revealed a first look their highly-anticipated brand new city connect uniforms, and they are a serious departure from last year's "Space City" editions.
The uniform is a different take on the classic white home uniforms that includes several new aspects.
The logo is described as a "new and futuristic take" on the iconic star logo with a more modern looking "A" lettering, but perhaps the most bold aspect is the new chest plate which features the phrase "Stros" rather than the classic Astros lettering.
Using superstar and fan favorite Jose Altuve as a model, Houston dropped a picture dealing everything that is different with the new threads.
The mission patch logo on the sleeve of the jersey is inspired from the old Union Station logo.
It is a nod to the history of the franchise and city.
The trim also subtly honors the old "Tequila Sunrise" colorway.
In terms of more subtle details on the lower half, the belt loop in inscribed with the letters "HTX," a minor but special aspect to once again pull attention towards the city.
In case there wasn't enough firepower on the jersey and pants, the uniforms also feature "afterburner" socks with an orange and yellow fiery design to give the uniforms one last aspect of pop.
A post from Wednesday morning teased the team's store opening up at midnight for fans to be able to rush to the gates and purchase the new look.
It's safe to say there will be plenty of these jerseys at Daikin Park this summer.