Astros Pitching Matchups Revealed for Massive Weekend Series Against Yankees
The Houston Astros are a legitimate contender to win another American League pennant this season. To do that they are going to have to get through a number of formidable opponents.
One of those foes just so happens to be the defending American League champion New York Yankees, who while flawed have as strong a chance as anyone else to get back to the Fall Classic.
No team in the AL is a complete and finished product and a lot would have to happen. But the Astros meeting their old foe somewhere down the line feels like something which could be very possible.
Before that though, Houston will have a chance this weekend to push the Yankees to the brink of outside the playoff picture with a massive three-game set in the Bronx starting on Friday night.
Pitching Matchups for Astros vs. Yankees Series
For the first game, Astros breakout ace Hunter Brown is getting the ball against New York rookie Cam Schlittler, who will be making his fifth start of the season.
Brown has a record this year in 22 starts of 9-5 with a 2.47 ERA, 0.985 WHIP and 155 strikeouts compared to just 39 walks in 131 innings. Schlittler on the other hand has flashed some potential over the first four starts of his big league career but has yet to put it all together.
The 24-year-old has a 1-2 record with an ERA of 4.58, a WHIP of 1.678 and 21 strikeouts in 19.2 innings pitched compared to 11 walks.
In game two on Saturday afternoon, it's Framber Valdez for Houston going up against Luis Gil in the reigning American League Rookie of the Year's second appearance of the season.
Valdez of course is having a career year with a 2.83 ERA, 1.121 WHIP, 11-5 record, and 144 strikeouts in 140 innings for a bWAR of 4.4 already.
Gil missed most of the year with an injury discovered during spring training and got roughed up in his season debut with five hits and five earned runs allowed in his 3.1 innings, taking a loss against the Miami Marlins. Last year, Gil won the AL honor with a 3.50 ERA, 1.193 WHIP and 15-7 record over 29 starts.
Notably though, he did lead the big leagues in walks with 77 of them.
Sunday is a to be announced starter for the Astros in a potential bullpen game going up against Yankees ace Max Fried.
Fried has a 2.78 ERA and 1.072 WHIP with a 12-4 record in his debut season with New York, his second consecutive All-Star campaign.
Taking two out of three in Yankee Stadium would be a massive development for a Houston team who has seen their divisional lead start to shrink a bit since the All-Star break.
Leaving the Bronx with a series in hand is never easy, but the pitching matchups certainly are breaking nicely in the favor of the Astros.
