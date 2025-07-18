MLB Insider Believes Astros Will Be 'Aggressive Buyers' at Trade Deadline
The Houston Astros have had a great first half of the season, and with a lead in the American League West, are now thinking about October baseball.
It was hard to predict what the Astros were going to look like at the beginning of the year after a plethora of roster moves during the winter.
The decision to trade away Kyle Tucker and let Alex Bregman walk in free agency seemed like the team was going to be headed in the wrong direction after losing two key players. However, the return for Tucker has proven to be a strong one, with both Isaac Paredes and Cam Smith helping replace the production of those two stars.
Furthermore, Hunter Brown and Framber Valdez have both been excellent, with Brown taking that significant step forward many were expecting coming into the campaign.
While those two have been great, the best part of the team has been the bullpen. This unit has been one of the best in baseball and has helped them win a lot of games.
With the team having so much success, they are going to be buyers at the trade deadline.
Recently, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal spoke about Houston being aggressive at the deadline and highlighted a couple of areas they might seek to upgrade.
Since the bullpen is one of the best in the game, they likely won’t use resources to add much there if at all. However, the rotation and second base make a lot of sense.
Even though they have a great duo with Brown and Valdez, adding one more reliable arm would help them in a potential playoff series. There are numerous pitchers expected back for the team in the second half, but it’s hard to rely on pitchers who have missed so much time with injury.
If the Astros could add a No. 3-caliber starter, the unit would look quite strong in any potential postseason matchup.
For the lineup, getting Yordan Alvarez back and healthy will be key for their success in the second half, but upgrading at second base would be helpful as well.
This has been a position that has been a bit of an offensive void, especially since Jose Altuve was moved to left field.
Houston has a history of making significant moves at the trade deadline to acquire help, and with a chance to win this year, it should be no different in 2025.
