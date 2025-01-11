New Houston Astros Slugger Shares How Team Must Lean Into New Stars
The Houston Astros were in a tough spot entering the offseason.
With one of their franchise icons set to hit free agency in Alex Bregman and two more of their stars ready to do the same next offseason in Kyle Tucker and Framber Valdez, the Astros made the difficult decision to ship Tucker out of town.
Any hopes of the team retaining Bregman went out the window when the team signed another corner infielder and one of the best on the market in former Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker, a move that guaranteed Isaac Paredes would play third base and Walker at first.
In addition to his elite Gold Glove defense at first and remarkably consistent offensive production in the lineup, Walker is exactly the kind of veteran and consummate professional Houston needs in order to get through what will undoubtedly be a period of transition.
During an appearance on MLB Network, Walker was asked about the idea of replacing two franchise legends and superstars in Tucker and Bregman and gave a fascinating answer which will excite Astros fans.
"I don't think it's about replacing people, those guys are hard to replace, they're perennial All-Stars and are elite at what they do, so it's not about replacing guys or filling shoes," Walker said. "It's finding new guys to fit into the team role in the clubhouse and bring something new to the table...I'm looking forward to the opportunity to meet the guys and see what the work ethic is like in Spring Training. That's something I take a lot of pride in."
Over the last three seasons, Walker has unquestionably been one of the best first basemen in the sport at a position which Houston has struggled to get consistent production from. Walker has 95 home runs, 281 RBIs, and posted an OPS of .813 at the plate, but he might be even better in the field.
Winning the last three consecutive Gold Glove awards, Walker becomes a steadying force and a new everyday player at first for the Astros.
Even more important as he alluded to is going to be his impact in the clubhouse. The 33-year-old has played a ton of baseball in his career, and though his Diamondbacks fell short in the 2023 World Series, he has played on the biggest stage in the sport.
A Houston team that may struggle to find an identity early without two faces of their franchise will look to Walker to hold down the fort in the lineup, in the field, and in the locker room.