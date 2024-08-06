New Trade Deadline Addition Already a Disaster for Houston Astros
Caleb Ferguson was supposed to help shore up the Houston Astros' bullpen. Instead, he's only made things worse. Much worse.
The Astros acquired Ferguson from the New York Yankees at the MLB Trade Deadline on July 30, sending prospect Kelly Austin and future considerations in return. It's only been a week, but the move has already backfired.
Ferguson's Houston debut on Aug. 3 did not go well. He allowed two runs on four hits in the final two innings of a 6-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. It was a low-leverage situation that no impact on the game's outcome, but it was still a concerning outing nevertheless.
That set the stage for Ferguson's next appearance on Aug. 5, which cost the Astros the game.
With Houston clinging to a 3-2 lead against the Texas Rangers, Ferguson was summoned to pitch the bottom of the 10th. He struck out the first two batters he faced before serving up a walk-off two-run homer to Josh Smith, sealing the Astros' third straight loss.
Mistakes happen, but a home run is the one outcome you can't afford to have happen there. Ferguson needed to keep the ball in the park to keep the game alive, but he couldn't do it.
In two appearances with Houston, the 28-year-old lefty is now 0-1 with four runs and five hits allowed in 2 2/3 innings -- probably not the start he was hoping for with his new team.
Unfortunately, Ferguson's struggles are nothing new. He was 1-3 with a 5.13 ERA and a 1.50 WHIP in 42 appearances for the Yankees this year before the Astros acquired him, so they knew they were getting a shaky reliever. No wonder New York was so eager to unload him.
Ferguson had success in the past with the Los Angeles Dodgers (18-9, 3.43 ERA), but he may not be that pitcher anymore. Joe Espada should have never entrusted Monday's game to the scuffling southpaw, who should probably go back to low-leverage situations where he belongs.