Perfect Astros Target Roki Sasaki Expected To Be Posted During Winter Meetings
Amid all the questions surrounding the Houston Astros, there's a way to improve this roster without spending too much. While the top free agents on the market are expected to get paid better than ever this winter, right-hander Roki Sasaki is in a different situation.
Sasaki is limited to the international signing pool, meaning he can only sign a deal for $7.5 million. The Astros rotation could use another arm, especially one of Sasaki's caliber, making this an easy player to pursue.
Houston hasn't been a hotbed for international free agents, and while most Japanese free agents have signed with teams in California, Sasaki's situation is much different than most.
The time has come for the Astros to make their sales pitch, as the 23-year-old is expected to be posted during Major League Baseball's Winter Meetings next week, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.
"Japanese right-hander Roki Sasaki is expected to be officially posted at Major League Baseball's winter meetings next week, sources told ESPN on Saturday, opening a 45-day window in which teams will try to convince him to choose them once the international amateur signing period opens Jan. 15."
If Sasaki wants to pitch for a California team, there wouldn't be much Houston could do. Many expect him to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers, while others have suggested he's open to signing with any club.
The Astros might not have the upper hand in this situation, but signing Sasaki would allow them to spend elsewhere. He could be intrigued by them building a World Series-caliber roster.
Houston's World Series window seems to be closing, but signing Sasaki could truly change that if he's as good as he's expected to be.