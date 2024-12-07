Projected Houston Astros Rotation Includes Justin Verlander Reunion
The Houston Astros starting rotation was never dull last season. It was either historic injury issues or a group putting together incredible numbers. Could they decide to just run it back, minus Yusei Kikuchi, next season?
That is exactly what Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter sees happening next season. With the best pitchers wanting too much money for Houston to be interested, with their own offensive questions still yet to be answered. Running it back, even re-signing a franchise legend, could be their best bet.
When the group is healthy, after all, they are one of the best staffs in all of baseball.
Potential Depth Starters: RHP Luis García, LHP Colton Gordon, RHP Ryan Gusto, RHP A.J. Blubaugh
Garcia did not pitch at all in 2024 due to an arm injury that cost him much of 2023 as well. He is a talented pitcher that could easily work his way back into the rotation. That time away could cost him to start the year, however.
Gordon has yet to make his MLB debut, but has become a solid starter in the minors. He could be an innings eater if the staff faces similar injury troubles to last year. Gusto is in pretty much the same exact camp.
Blubaugh is another rookie, but he has a little bit more potential than his peers.
5. RHP Justin Verlander
Bringing back Verlander would be the biggest free agency move that the Astros make in this scenario.
It is a risk, given how poor his 2024 was, but it was the first truly bad season of his career. Giving the near 42-year-old another shot could also lead to some great rewards. If he fails, Houston can bring Garcia back into the lineup and cut their losses.
4. RHP Spencer Arrighetti
Arrighetti was a revelation down the stretch for the Astros. His MLB career got off to a historically bad start, but he turned things around by the end of his rookie campaign.
The 24-year-old had a 3.18 ERA over the final 12 appearances on the season, which would be a great contribution from a fourth starter.
3. RHP Ronel Blanco
Speaking of surprises, Blanco took the 2024 campaign by storm with a no-hitter in his first appearance.
He seems to be another international signing turned into gold for Houston, as he was able to sustain at least solid play for the entire year.
2. RHP Hunter Brown
Brown came into his own after a rocky 2023. His strikeout numbers dropped a little bit, but everything else was improved.
The Detroit, Mich. native had a 3.49 ERA last season. His spot near the top of the rotation is secure.
1. LHP Framber Valdez
Valdez is entering the final year of team control and leaves the Astros with a huge decision to make.
He missed the All-Star game for the first time since 2021, but actually ended up with one of his best campaigns yet.
The 31-year-old had a 1.91 ERA over his final 13 starts. He is playing too good of baseball right now to let walk.