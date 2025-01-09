Proposed Houston Astros Trade Could Make Them World Series Favorites
World Series windows aren't open forever, and despite the Houston Astros having one of the longer ones that Major League Baseball has ever seen, it looks like it could be coming to an end.
Heading into next season, the Astros still have a chance to win it all.
It'll take some luck, injuries on their side, and much better play than they showed throughout parts of 2024, but this is still a talented roster with proven veterans who know how to win.
However, given the situation Houston is in, if this is one of the last chances to win a World Series, why not try to extend this window and do everything they can to win a ring this campaign?
The Astros could use another starter if the plan is to compete for a World Series, and all indications point to that being the case. The front office hasn't been too worried about the pitching staff, but that's a tough decision to get behind.
Houston's staff was derailed by injuries a year ago, and while most of those starters are expected to be back at some point, it only takes another injury or two to put the Astros in the same tough position they were in last season.
Realistically, Houston will have a tough time trading for an ace.
The Astros' farm system is still one of the worst in baseball, and unless they're willing to part with Cam Smith, which wouldn't make any sense, they'll have to get creative.
Mike Axisa of CBS Sports believes it's possible, however, linking them to a trade for Dylan Cease.
"If the Padres must cut payroll to make moves, trading [Luis] Arraez and/or Cease is a straightforward way to do it. Both are a year away from free agency and projected for $14 million or so through arbitration. Trading either guy would clear money and also bring back talent, particularly Cease ... One year of control means Cease's market will be limited to contenders. The Astros, Cubs, Mets, and Orioles are obvious fits."
Cease would require them to move a decent haul, even if it isn't as much as some other packages in recent trades.
The only reason they could get a better deal than the others is that he'll hit free agency next winter.
This would have the potential to be a one-year rental, and if previous decisions say anything about what Houston would plan to do with him, he'd likely be on his way out after one campaign.