Proposed Houston Astros Trade Lands Ideal First Baseman
The Houston Astros have been active in trade talks, making it more likely than ever that they'll make trades to better this roster. Dana Brown will be tasked with improving this team, and with a starting rotation filled with injuries, the Astros know they need to make that their top priority.
However, the issues at first base are also clear, and they should be looking to solve them. Rumors have suggested that they've called teams to upgrade at that position, too.
According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Tampa Bay Rays are willing to listen on calls about Yandy Diaz and others. Diaz, a first baseman, could be a great fit in Houston.
The right-handed hitter is slashing .273/.329/.396 with eight home runs, 21 doubles, and 46 RBI in 381 at-bats.
With the Astros' struggles at first base, he'd be an immediate upgrade. He hasn't been the biggest power threat, but Diaz is coming off a season in which he posted a .932 OPS and 22 home runs, posting a 5.2 WAR.
He'll have decent trade value due to not hitting free agency until 2026, but Houston should have the prospects to land a player of his caliber.
Zach Pressnell of FanSided proposed a deal for him, and if what he proposed is all it's going to take, they should jump all over it. Pressnell's proposal would move Colton Gordon and Will Wagner for Diaz.
"The Astros wouldn't have to cough up any top prospects in this deal as they would be taking on the entirety of Diaz's remaining contract. Being able to move a good chunk of money off the books is a plus in the eyes of the Tampa Bay front office...
"The Astros need a first baseman and Diaz is the guy to go after. They may need to throw in another top 15 prospect, but the Rays should value getting off millions of dollars worth of contract too."
Wagner, the son of franchise legend Billy Wagner, has played well at Triple-A Sugar Land, slashing .309/.426/.865, but doesn't have any big league experience and is in a tough position due to playing the third base with Alex Bregman on the roster.
Diaz, 32 years old, has already proven the type of player he is in the majors, which is what the Astros are searching for as they look to win a World Series.
A one-time All-Star, Diaz would fix some of their issues and give them a long term option at the position.