Proposed Houston Astros Trade Lands Young, Formerly Elite Closer
The Houston Astros have fought back into looking like a real playoff threat again, which means that they may be buying at the upcoming trade deadline rather than selling.
With expectations heavily leaning towards them pulling off some moves, the next big question becomes focused what they need to add.
A fast-rising need is someone that can make an impact in the bullpen as Josh Hader has started to show cracks once again.
The historic-contract wielding free agent signing hasn't worked out as smoothly as Houston has wanted, so any new moves would likely need to be high-upside cheaper players.
Zach Pressnell of FanSided came up with an intriguing trade that could make sense for the Astros to consider, despite the player not being at the top of his game right now.
The deal would see Houston send right-handed pitcher Jose Fleury and outfielder Colin Barber to the San Francisco Giants in return for closer Camilo Doval.
Though Doval is struggling a bit, getting him for cheap might be too enticing to pass up.
San Francisco's closer has a 4.38 ERA and 17 saves through 39 appearances out of the bullpen. It's been a career-worst season. He's giving up hits and walking batters at higher levels than ever, owning a WHIP of 1.622.
While those numbers doesn't exactly scream "trade for him right now," the idea is that he has a good track record and this could just be a rough spot.
In each of his first three seasons, Doval had an ERA of 3.00 ERA or below. He rarely gave up home runs and showed great control of his pitches.
Looking under the hood for this season, it does look as though he could be a bit unlucky. His xERA is much lower than his ERA, which marks the first time he's seen this much of a divide in the wrong direction. His xFIP isn't much higher than in the past, either.
Still, it's not all excusable. He's given up hits in each of the last four games, six in total and has walked two batters. A poorly-timed walk in the last game before the break led to a 2-0 lead disappearing, forcing the Giants to win the game in the bottom of the ninth inning. That kind of things cannot happen with the hopes of sustained success, especially capping off a shaky stretch.
The 26-year-old is still under team control through the end of the 2027 season, however, making him a potentially great value for the next few years if things do turn around for the better.