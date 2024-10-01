Reasons Why Houston Astros Should Be Worried Heading Into Postseason
There are always reasons to feel confident in the Houston Astros heading into the postseason.
For what it's worth, no team in Major League Baseball has found similar success throughout the past decade than the Astros.
Sure, things change, and at points throughout the year, Houston didn't look like the team they've always been, but this is still a veteran-led team with arguably the most talented roster in baseball.
But what could possibly go wrong?
There are a few reasons why the Astros might not win their series against the Detroit Tigers.
For one, the uncertainty around Yordan Alvarez's knee injury could change the entire dynamic of this lineup. He's arguably the best hitter on the team, so losing him for this series would be a massive blow.
At this point, it's still unknown if he'll play.
"Yordan Alvarez’s sprained right knee may prevent him from playing in the Wild Card Series and, even if he does, expecting him to be at 100 percent efficacy is a stretch, putting pressure on a pitching staff that has the AL’s lowest ERA since May 1," Chandler Rome of The Athletic wrote.
Add in the fact that the Tigers will throw Tarik Skubal in Game 1, and there's a good chance Houston will be looking at a 0-1 deficit heading into Game 2.
Skubal, the expected Cy Young Award winner, has posted a 2.39 ERA and has struck out 228 hitters in 192.0 innings pitched.
While Alvarez is a left-handed hitter, he's still slashed .362/.411/.517 with 10 home runs in 188 at-bats against left-handed pitchers.
The hope for the Astros is that he'll be 100%, but that seems unlikely at this rate.
"Particularly if Alvarez is less than 100 percent, the Tigers will target their best arms for the top of the Astros’ order. The storyline of A.J. Hinch’s return to Houston could come with a heavy order for managerial chess," Cody Stavenhagen wrote.
It feels wrong to worry about Houston's lineup, especially with the success they've found over the past couple of seasons, but it's a rightful worry due to the injury to the superstar.
Outside of Alvarez's injury, the one thing to watch regarding the lineup is the production out of the first base position. If the Astros lose a series because of that, the front office will face a lot of heat for not addressing it at the deadline.
Despite some worries, Houston should feel confident against a good Detroit ball club.