Recent Comments From Jim Crane Should Excite Houston Astros Fans
What the Houston Astros might do this offseason is a mystery.
There continues to be positive indications they will work something out with Alex Bregman to bring the franchise cornerstone back after they couldn't get a deal done before he hit free agency.
Re-signing him would keep their World Series window open even after they were shockingly swept by the upstart Detroit Tigers in the Wild Card round, but if they aren't able to get him back on the roster, they reportedly are looking into some contingency plans as his replacement.
That would align with the proclamation of owner Jim Crane who said that, as long as he's in charge, the Astros will be competing for championships.
His recent comments suggest the fanbase should be excited about what could happen this winter.
"Some of the payrolls are pretty high for the biggest teams, but I think we were the fifth-highest payroll. That’s the first time we've done that. We have the wherewithal to do that if we need to do it," Crane said per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.
Like he alluded to, finishing with that high of a payroll was the first time they've been over the luxury tax threshold since he bought the team, something pundits weren't sure he was willing to do.
But when they handed Josh Hader the most expensive contract for a closer in Major League Baseball history last offseason, that seemed to suggest the thought process was changing when it came to how Houston would approach things going forward.
Bregman's free agency falls in line with that as well.
The star third baseman is expected to get a megadeal of his own this winter after putting up another solid year at the plate and winning his first Gold Glove award at third base.
Getting him back on this Astros roster is not going to come cheap, but if Crane is willing to keep the payroll at the same level as last season like he's suggesting, then they could actually offer him something that is competitive on the market.
The owner did say, "we want to try to field the best team we can without going crazy," but that doesn't necessarily mean they are going to be actively shedding contracts or stand pat ahead of next year.
If they don't re-sign Bregman, these comments also indicate they could be active in trying to land other players at positions of need like first base and a third baseman replacement.
So, while Houston continues their conversations with the superstar in an effort to get him back, it's a good sign that the very top of the organization isn't looking to reduce payroll.