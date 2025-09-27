Rookie Zach Cole Breaks Out Among Astros’ Top Minor League Performers
The Houston Astros aren't exactly known for their top of the line farm system. In past years, that was absolutley the case. This was the team that developed Carlos Correa, Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman and Framber Valdez all while at the height of their powers.
But really, their farm system hasn't been the same since. Part of that is due to them no longer having to pick in the top five like they were doing for so long. Another reason is that they just have not done as good of a job developing players in recent years.
They've had some players contribute to the big league team, but not at the rate they used to. However, this season, a player lower down in their farm rankings was able to make an impression and even help at the big league level in a pretty big way. Zach Cole's breakout season earned him Baseball America's (Subscription Required) Astros Minor League Player of the Year honors.
Cole Surprised a Lot of People, but Not the Astros
Zach Cole was not exactly a highly touted prospect. A 10th-round pick in 2022, he was lower on prospect lists, even down at 19 on MLB Pipeline's Astros Top 30.
His best and only plus tools are his run and field tools, with a plus-plus arm in the outfield. If there's one thing the 25-year-old will absolutely be, it's a plus defender in all outfield positions.
But his hitting tools were both considered below average, and he was never able to really hit at a high level prior to this season.
Cole's best year came in 2023 when he hit 19 home runs, drove in 65, stole 37 bags and had an .869 OPS in 111 games as a 22-year-old in Single-A and High-A, which isn't where you want to be at that age. Last season he reached Double-A, but hit .218 with a .727 OPS and 121 strikeouts in 76 games.
"I've always known that he's among the most talented players on any field he steps on. That's always been true, and that will always be true," Astros farm director Jacob Buffa told Baseball America.
This season, he truly broke out, showing that the belief in him was warranted. He played in 97 games at both Double-A and Triple-A this year, but the majority 82 games at the lower level. In total, he hit 19 home runs, 22 doubles, seven triples and posted a career high .917 OPS.
Unfortunately, he still struggles with the strikeout, as he was sat down 146 times in 97 minor league games. Even with that in mind, he found a way to work around it.
"He changed his setup a bit, where his hands and bat started to allow him to be on time more consistently. It's been tremendous. He came into the system already being one of the best athletes that we've had in the system from day one. You could tell there was a lot of talent there, and a lot of unproven talent," Buffa continued.
Cole has now ridden that raw talent to the major leagues, as he has been trying to help Houston reach the playoffs. In his first 13 games, the outfielder is hitting .250 with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs. His OPS is .827.
After breaking out in a big way in the upper minors this year, Cole forced the hand of the Astros and made himself a priority to call up in the midst of a postseason push. If he can get to the playoff stage, there's a possibility he can show even more people what he's made of.