Royals Pitcher Labeled as Realistic Trade Target for Astros at MLB Trade Deadline
With the All-Star break approaching, the Houston Astros have emerged as arguably the second-best team in the American League this season behind only the Detroit Tigers.
The success of the Astros is likely surprising to many after what was a wild winter. After trading away Kyle Tucker and losing Alex Bregman in free agency, it would have been easy to see them take a massive step backwards.
What is even more shocking about their success this year is that they have done it with star slugger Yordan Alvarez either being ineffective or on the injured list for most of the campaign.
More News: Astros Named Potential Landing Spot for Orioles All-Star Slugger Ahead of Deadline
Fortunately, some of the young guns in the lineup have stepped up, but improving the lineup a bit would help Houston at the trade deadline.
While adding a bat is a need, so is getting some help for the starting rotation. This is a unit that has relied heavily on their two aces, but need depth to bolster the unit.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently wrote about Kansas City Royals pitcher Seth Lugo being a realistic fit for the Astros at the trade deadline.
“The Astros have a great one-two punch with Valdez and Hunter Brown. But their rotation has a pretty steep dropoff after that, which Lugo would fit.”
More News: Astros Slugger Gives Less Than Encouraging Response When Asked About Injury
Houston is in a good position that they don’t need to add a star pitcher at this point of the season.
With depth being the goal for improving the rotation, Lugo is a great option. Despite making the playoffs in 2024, the Royals have taken a step back this year and will likely be sellers at the deadline.
Even though Lugo could be under team control for next campaign, it seems more likely that he will opt out of his deal with the strong season that he is having so far.
So far this year, the right-hander has totaled a 6-5 record, 2.67 ERA, and 88 strikeouts in 101 innings pitched. There could be a sign that some regression will be coming with a FIP of 4.28, but the 35-year-old has been good thus far.
Due to him likely being just a rental, that will help keep the cost down for trying to acquire him.
More News: Astros Named Top Deadline Fit in Huge Trade for Royals Ace To Secure Rotation
The Astros are no strangers to adding starting pitchers at the trade deadline, and this feels like another year in which they will attempt to do so. Fortunately, with two aces on the staff, they won’t need to go crazy, rather, add a middle-of-the-rotation pitcher to help out.
For more Astros news, head over to Astros On SI.