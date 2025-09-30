Six Astros Led by José Altuve Among Standouts Nominated to All-MLB Team
The MLB released the 2025 version of the All-MLB ballot. With the goal of recognizing the top players at each position during the regular season, the MLB affords fans the opportunity to vote.
Now through October 10 at 12 pm ET, votes can be cast with the winners announced November 13 at the MLB Awards ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The Houston Astros had six players recognized for their contributions in the 2025 campaign. Players have the chance to be named to either the First or Second Team after voting.
Which Astros Were Nominated?
Jose Altuve - Second Base
At second base, 35-year-old, 9-time All-Star Jose Altuve leads the pack. Adding just one more accolade to his long, incredibly accomplished resume would certainly not come as a surprise.
As the longest-tenured current member of the Houston team, Altuve has built a Hall-of-Fame resume. He can even add this year that he took over in left field after his team was riddled with injuries.
Even in a season where the Astros let the playoffs slip through their gloves, Altuve still stands out as an exceptional player in the league.
Jeremy Pena - Shortstop
Another player who has spent all of his MLB career with Houston, Jeremy Pena, is on the ballot at shortstop.
On offense, Pena has just gotten better with age. For his 2025 campaign the Dominican Republican slashed .304/.363/.477 with 17 home and 62 RBI in 493 at-bats.
On defense, Pena remains strong. He commands respect for his range and ability to make plays. As with a majority of the Astros, Pena spent his share of time on the Injured List in 2025.
Given his continuous growth, Pena is proving to be a centerpiece of the Houston team both now and in the future.
Hunter Brown and Framber Valdez - Starting Pitchers
The Astros got two places on the starting pitcher ballot. Both Hunter Brown and Framber Valdez earned the nod.
Certainly Brown had the better year. Selected in the 2019 by Houston, he made his MLB debut in 2022. The 6'2" righty finished the year at 12-9 with a 2.43 ERA, 206 strikeouts, and a 1.03 WHIP over 31 starts.
Brown has proven himself to be a workhorse on the mound. He can go deep into games while also staying consistent. He is no longer a hopeful, he has established himself as an ace the team can count on.
As one of the most consistently great pitchers, Valdez had another successful year in 2025. He finished the year at 13-11 with a 3.66 ERA, 187 strikeouts, and a 1.24 WHIP over 31 starts.
The ace is heading into free agency this offseason. Whether or not the Astros will make the financial commitment to keep Valdez on the roster is yet to be seen, but regardless, he has cemented his place as a treasured left-hander in the league.
As reported by Brian McTaggart, Valdez would like to stay with the Astros.
"I would love to stay in an Astros uniform. It was a team that gave me a chance to be a professional player, gave me a chance to be in the World Series. We just have to see what the future holds for me."
Bryan Abreu and Josh Hader - Relief Pitchers
The Astros also got two nods in the relief pitcher division. Bryan Abreu played in 70 games in 2025 where he pitched 70.1 innings. Over the course of the year he held a record of 3-4 with an ERA of 2.28 with 105 strikeouts.
When Hader is healthy, he is a top-tier closer. On August 8, Hader only played for two innings and then left with a left shoulder capsule sprain.
Prior to the injury Hader posted a year of 6-2 with a 2.05 ERA with 76 strikeouts over 48 games. He recorded 28 saves in 2025 making him one of the elite closers in the league.