Son of Houston Astros Legend Acquired by Atlanta Braves
There haven't been many players in Houston Astros history better than Craig Biggio. The Hall of Famer spent all of his 20 seasons with the Astros and is a franchise legend like none other.
His son, Cavan Biggio, is also a professional baseball player. However, Cavan hasn't had success like his father.
While not many players have, he's still put together an impressive career. He's been around the league a bit, but that also shows his value.
Biggio will now play for his fourth team this year, as the San Francisco Giants traded him to the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night. David O'Brien of The Atheltic reported the deal.
"Injury-riddled Braves acquired INF/OF Cavan Biggio from the Giants in a minor league trade. Biggio 29, is a .225 career hitter with 51 homers and a .721 OPS in 520 games (1,849 PAs) in six MLB seasons."
Because Biggio was on a MiLB deal with the Giants, he was trade-eligible. However, due to the trade happening after September 1, the left-handed hitter won't be postseason-eligible for the Braves.
Still, he could play an important role for Atlanta over the next few weeks as they look to solidify a playoff spot. The Braves lost Whit Merrifield to a broken foot on Saturday and have dealt with many injuries throughout the year.
In 2024, Biggio has slashed .197/.317/.306 with five home runs, five doubles, and 19 RBI in 183 Big League at-bats.
The son of Houston's all-time great was once viewed as a quality player, hitting 16 home runs in his rookie season.
He's struggled a bit since, but there's certainly talent there.
Hopefully, he figures it out and sticks on a Major League team in the future.