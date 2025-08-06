Spencer Arrighetti Activated from Injured List, to Start Against Marlins
The Houston Astros finally have some starting pitching depth back from the injured list in the form of Spencer Arrighetti.
The right-hander was activated from the 60-day injured list on Wednesday per the team and will start against the Miami Marlins.
Manager Joe Espada foreshadowed the move over the weekend, telling reporters that Arrighetti would likely start either Tuesday’s or Wednesday’s game with the Marlins.
To make room for Arrighetti, the Astros optioned pitcher AJ Blubaugh to Triple-A Sugar Land. The Space Cowboys are on the west coast this week, facing the Sacramento River Cats.
Spencer Arrighetti’s Injury-Marred Season
After breaking his right thumb in a freak batting practice accident on April 7 in Seattle, he’s been on the injured list, first on the 15-day IL and then on the 60-day IL, a procedural move to create space on the 40-man roster.
Houston anticipated a spring training-like ramp-up for Arrighetti, which meant he needed multiple starts before the Astros could entertain putting him back in the rotation.
He made three injury starts in the minor leagues, the last of which was on July 31 for Triple-A Sugar Land. In three starts, he went 0-2 with a 5.73 ERA. He threw 11 innings, giving up nine hits, seven runs (three earned) and five walks. He struck out 11 and allowed batters to hit .244 against him.
He was only able to start two games for Houston before the injury. He went 1-1 with a 5.59 ERA. He broke into the Majors last year when Houston had injury issues and went 7-13 with a 4.534 ERA in 29 games. He struck out 171 and walked 65 in 145 innings.
Other Astros Starting Pitchers on Rehab Starts
The Astros could have more reinforcements on the way.
Starting pitchers Cristian Javier (Tommy John surgery), Luis Garcia (Tommy John surgery) and J.P. France (shoulder surgery) are all expected to have rehab starts this week. Javier is considered the closest to returning to the starting rotation. But it’s possible all three could join the Astros at some point before the end of the season.
