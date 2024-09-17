Super Agent Claims Astros Alex Bregman Could Play Second Base to Boost FA Value
Not only will Alex Bregman be the best third baseman on the market this offseason, but he'll also be the top infielder.
While the Houston Astros have the money to spend, it'll ultimately come down to his price. If Bregman wants to be paid similarly to the other top infielders in Major League Baseball, the Astros could go their separate ways.
Represented by agent Scott Boras, regarded as the best agent in the business, it feels safe to say that Bregman will get the money he's looking for.
Barring his price being too outrageous for teams, he should be somewhere in the $175 to $200 million range, which clubs will likely be comfortable spending.
However, his value might be lower than ever before. He's dealt with an arm injury recently, and his quiet start to the campaign didn't help.
The New Mexico native has picked it up over the last few months, slashing .256/.313/.443 with a 114 OPS+. His 114 OPS+ is still very serviceable, but it'd be the second-lowest mark of his career if he finished with it.
As for the arm injury, it's uncertain just how series that is.
Boras' recent comments don't sound positive on the injury front. According to Chandler Rome of The Athletic, Boras said his client could play second base if needed.
“When you represent people like Bregman, you don’t sell them,” Boras said on Friday. “People come to you and ask, ‘I want him to do that, I want him to do that.’ They’ve been asking me about that for him for two years.”
Now, Boras saying this could mean two things. One, it could help raise his stock as a team could be interested in him playing third or second base.
If a team already has an existing third baseman, they may look to bring him in to play second.
On the other hand, could Boras potentially be hinting at something being wrong with the 30-year-old's arm?
Nonetheless, despite the injury, Rome expects Matt Chapman's recent six-year, $151 million deal, which Boras also negotiated, to be the "starting point" for Bregman.
"The six-year, $151 million extension Boras negotiated for Chapman last week should be a starting point in negotiations with Bregman, who is a year younger than Chapman and a more accomplished offensive player."
If the two-time All-Star gets a contract in the ballpark, Houston would be wise to get a deal done.