These Houston Astros Players Could Be Shipped Out Around Trade Deadline
Entering Monday's slate, the Houston Astros need a lot of work to get back into the playoff picture.
At one point in mid-May, it looked like this team had started to figure some things out after their starting rotation got healthy and they put together a winning streak that finally got them out of last place in the AL West.
Now, after going 4-6 over their last 10 games, they sit 7.5 out of first place and 7.5 out of the final Wild Card spot.
One way for the Astros to put themselves in the best position to be playing fall baseball is by being aggressive at the trade deadline and bringing in impact players. That's what general manager Dana Brown envisions as he said they would not become sellers this season as he expects them to turn things around and get back into the playoff picture.
But, if that doesn't happen, it would be in this franchise's best long-term interest to start selling off some of their pieces to contending teams and get back future assets that could help them maintain elite status going forward.
Alex Bregman immediately comes to mind as their No. 1 trade chip, as he's scheduled to hit free agency after this season and Houston risks losing him for nothing.
However, there are other options who could generate interest across Major League Baseball.
The two most intriguing names are Ryan Pressly and Rafael Montero.
Both players are expected to become free agents after 2025, and despite some inconsistencies from these right-handers at different times during the past two years, they should be of interest to contending teams around the league.
Pressly, the Astros' former closer relegated to setup man this season, has struggled in his new role with a 5.24 ERA and four blown saves, not converting on a single opportunity after going 31-for-37 in 2023.
Still, he's been a dominant arm out of the bullpen since coming to Houston, having an ERA of 2.86 over his 307 appearances while converting 107 out of his 134 save opportunities.
Montero has put together a bounce back year after struggling last season.
He was a huge piece of Houston's relief staff in 2022, posting a 2.37 ERA in 71 appearances and a 1.93 ERA in the playoffs on their way to winning the World Series. This earned him a three-year, $34.5 million contract entering 2023, but he couldn't duplicate his performance level and finished with a 5.08 ERA across 68 appearances, sparking concerns he might have lost it.
Now, with a sub-3.00 ERA entering Monday, Montero seems to have regained his top form and could be a prime trade candidate at the deadline.
In all likelihood, even if the Astros are still on the outside of the playoffs looking in, it would be shocking to see them start selling off their pieces.
At the very least, they're going to stand pat and make no moves, even if that might not be the best decision for the long-term health of this organization.