Time Is Running Out for Houston Astros Previous Top Prospect After Latest Injury
The Houston Astros have two of their former top prospects in the rotation right now.
Hunter Brown and Spencer Arrighetti look like they are going to anchor the starting staff for years to come, especially after the former had a breakout campaign in 2024 and looks poised to live up to the hype that was placed upon him as a minor leaguer.
That would be huge for the Astros.
With Framber Valdez set to hit free agency after this season and a long-term contract extension not expected to be worked out, Houston needs their young pitchers to become the next wave of stars at the Major League level.
They thought one would be Forrest Whitley.
Once placed at the top of their pipeline rankings for multiple years in a row, the right-hander might be the biggest "what if" player the franchise has had in a while after he initially got suspended for violating the drug prevention and treatment program in 2018 before injuries have derailed his career.
Whitley is out of minor league options, so either he makes the Opening Day roster or his time with the Astros could come to a close.
And after he picked up another injury in camp, it seems like his days could be numbered.
That is not what the 27-year-old needed at this stage of the spring.
Converted into a reliever to give him a better chance of making Houston's Major League roster last season, it looked like he was on track to become that impact guy for them in 2024 before he picked up an injury camp.
Now, it's the same story one year later.
It's hard not to feel for Whitley.
By all accounts, he's a hard-working player who has done what the team has asked him to do when it comes to his development, going through countless rehab stints before turning into a relief pitcher.
But this is also professional sports, and he has not proven he can be relied upon.
The good news is this bone bruise doesn't seem to be serious, so if he can come back after not throwing for a few days and maintain his standing as a real option to make their Opening Roster, then this will be much ado about nothing.
Unfortunately, history has shown that's easier said than done when it comes to Whitley.
And if Houston doesn't feel like they can count on the right-hander to be available, then there's a good chance he'll be playing for a new team at some point this year after allowing just one run across his four outings and five innings pitched this spring.