Top 4 Gifts Houston Astros Should Want for Christmas To Have Happy New Year
No one knew it at the time, but when the Houston Astros were eliminated by the Detroit Tigers in the ALWC of the 2024 MLB Playoffs, it was the end of an era.
Their seven-year streak of reaching the ALCS, which coincidentally was started when they acquired Justin Verlander from the Tigers ahead of the waiver trade deadline in 2017, was snapped.
What has ensued during the offseason has certainly been tough for fans to stomach as several key players from those dynasty years have been on the move. Remaining a contender for that long is certainly not easy, but the Astros found a way to remain on top for nearly a decade.
What will it take for them to remain there despite some of the moves that have been made and others being forecast? Here are three wishes the team has for Christmas this year.
Outfield Help
Arguably the most surprising move of the MLB offseason has been Houston trading star right fielder Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for third baseman Isaac Parades, pitcher Hayden Wesneski and third base prospect Cam Smith.
Outfield was already a weakness even with Tucker in the mix. Without him, the team desperately needs to find some upgrades out in the grass.
Replacing his production is virtually impossible. He is a Gold Glove fielder and is incredibly consistent at the plate, finishing fifth in the MVP voting in 2023. Last season, despite playing in only 78 games, he had a 4.8 WAR.
Getting something in return for him, with free agency looming after the 2025 campaign, made some sense. But a team looking to contend this upcoming year is worse without Tucker in the mix.
Better Health For Pitchers
The Astros saw their deadline addition, Yusei Kikuchi, depart early in free agency when he signed a deal with the Los Angeles Angels. Verlander is likely not returning either.
The team has some depth in the starting rotation with Framber Valdez, Ronel Blanco, Hunter Brown, Spencer Arrighetti and Wesneski. Injured players such as Lance McCullers Jr. and Cristian Javier could factor into the mix eventually.
Jose Urquidy, who was also injured in 2024, was non-tendered.
Improved health from the pitching staff is something the team will be wishing for this holiday season. Their depth has taken a hit this offseason, as they might look to add another arm or two as organizational depth.
Increased Tax Totals
Houston has a history of allowing homegrown talent to walk in free agency, which is likely going to repeat itself with Alex Bregman. After signing Christian Walker to a three-year, $60 million deal, they don’t have much money remaining below the tax line to sign impact free agents.
That is a self-imposed spending limit, as the Astros don’t look like they want to go over that number. It could cost them two of their key contributors this offseason and potential Valdez next winter, as he is set to hit free agency.
The team and fan base certainly wish the tax lines were higher so that they could spend a little more money to retain star players. It is a bit surprising that they didn’t keep at least one of Tucker or Bregman, but it was going to be tough to make the money work.