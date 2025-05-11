Top of Astros Farm System Searching for Answers as Bats Turn Ice Cold
The Houston Astros farm system is starting to get more hype than it has in a while, but their players need to find a bit more consistency to keep that up.
Here is how the top five players in the Astros farm system are performing right now, using the MLB pipeline rankings:
No. 1 - 3B/OF Cam Smith
Smith was a breakout star of spring training that shockingly made his way to the Opening Day roster at a new position.
Houston acquired him from the Chicago Cubs earlier this offseason in the Kyle Tucker trade and he has already shown signs of becoming a star.
His rookie season hasn't been as exciting as his spring at the plate, but he has been a shockingly great outfielder.
The 22-year-old has posted a .212/.302/.365 slash line with three home runs and 10 RBI.
No. 2 SS Brice Matthews
Matthews is another player that is trying to get back into a groove. He was great a year ago rising from High-A to Triple-A, but has struggled in 2025.
The 23-year-old has posted a .197/.354/.299 slash line with three home runs and 10 RBI. He does have 14 stolen bases which is something he keeps getting better at.
There is a real chance that he becomes a 20/20 guy up the middle, which would be a great development for the Astros.
No. 3 OF Jacob Melton
Melton was a potential Opening Day guy, but ended up injured which has caused him to get a slow start to the campaign.
He has played in just six games and the results are mixed. His power stroke is in a good spot, though, which is a good sign.
He has posted a .191/.292/.571 slash line with two home runs and four RBI.
No. 4 C Walker Janek
Janek is an intriguing catcher. He is very athletic and has used that to become a base stealing threat, which is something he showed potential of in college.
He has slashed .238/.304/.365 this year but has eight stolen bases, three doubles and a triple. There is a chance that Janek becomes a 20/20 guy, which only Ivan Rodriguez and JT Realmuto have done at catcher.
No. 5 RHP Miguel Ullola
Ullola has had almost the exact same season that he had last year. Through six starts he has a 4.50 ERA, 1.150 WHIP and 11.7 K/9.
He doesn't get hit much and he doesn't get hit hard, just one home run in 20 innings, but he hands out too many free bases. He has a 6.1 BB/9 and that is down to just 5.0 in this campaign.