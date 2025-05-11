Inside the Astros

Top of Astros Farm System Searching for Answers as Bats Turn Ice Cold

The Houston Astros' top prospects are pretty much all struggling right now, hoping to turn things around at the plate.

Dylan Sanders

Apr 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Cam Smith (11) celebrates his run against the San Diego Padres in the fifth inning at Daikin Park.
Apr 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Cam Smith (11) celebrates his run against the San Diego Padres in the fifth inning at Daikin Park. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
The Houston Astros farm system is starting to get more hype than it has in a while, but their players need to find a bit more consistency to keep that up.

Here is how the top five players in the Astros farm system are performing right now, using the MLB pipeline rankings:

No. 1 - 3B/OF Cam Smith

Smith was a breakout star of spring training that shockingly made his way to the Opening Day roster at a new position.

Houston acquired him from the Chicago Cubs earlier this offseason in the Kyle Tucker trade and he has already shown signs of becoming a star.

His rookie season hasn't been as exciting as his spring at the plate, but he has been a shockingly great outfielder.

The 22-year-old has posted a .212/.302/.365 slash line with three home runs and 10 RBI.

No. 2 SS Brice Matthews

Matthews is another player that is trying to get back into a groove. He was great a year ago rising from High-A to Triple-A, but has struggled in 2025.

The 23-year-old has posted a .197/.354/.299 slash line with three home runs and 10 RBI. He does have 14 stolen bases which is something he keeps getting better at.

There is a real chance that he becomes a 20/20 guy up the middle, which would be a great development for the Astros.

No. 3 OF Jacob Melton

Melton was a potential Opening Day guy, but ended up injured which has caused him to get a slow start to the campaign.

He has played in just six games and the results are mixed. His power stroke is in a good spot, though, which is a good sign.

He has posted a .191/.292/.571 slash line with two home runs and four RBI.

No. 4 C Walker Janek

Janek is an intriguing catcher. He is very athletic and has used that to become a base stealing threat, which is something he showed potential of in college.

He has slashed .238/.304/.365 this year but has eight stolen bases, three doubles and a triple. There is a chance that Janek becomes a 20/20 guy, which only Ivan Rodriguez and JT Realmuto have done at catcher.

No. 5 RHP Miguel Ullola

Ullola has had almost the exact same season that he had last year. Through six starts he has a 4.50 ERA, 1.150 WHIP and 11.7 K/9.

He doesn't get hit much and he doesn't get hit hard, just one home run in 20 innings, but he hands out too many free bases. He has a 6.1 BB/9 and that is down to just 5.0 in this campaign.

Published
Dylan Sanders
Dylan Sanders graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree from the Manship School of Mass Communication in 2023. He was born in raised in Baton Rouge, LA but has also lived in Buffalo, NY. Though he is a recent graduate, he has been writing about sports since he was in high school, covering different sports from baseball to football. While in college, he wrote for the school paper The Reveille and for 247Sports. He was able cover championships in football, baseball and women's basketball during his time at LSU. He has also spent a few years covering the NFL draft and every day activities of the New Orleans Saints. He is a Senior Writer at Inside the Marlins and will also be found across Sports Illustrated's baseball sites as a contributing writer. You can follow him on Twitter or Instagram @dillysanders

