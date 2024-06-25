Trade Idea Sends Ace Pitcher to Houston Astros Before Deadline
The Houston Astros are looking more and more like a team that could turn into buyers ahead of the MLB trade deadline next month.
After a rough stretch where it seemed like the team could spiral, the Astros have rebounded.
Houston has now won five straight games and hold a 38-40 record. That puts them well within the Wild Card race in the American League.
If the Astros do choose to pursue trades ahead of the deadline, there are a few major needs to focus on in particular.
Obviously, they will need a starting pitcher. However, general manager Dana Brown has been very vocal about a major priority he will have in trade discussions.
Brown will be targeting players that the team can have future control with. He doesn't want half-year rentals. Houston will instead look to acquire players who can help the team win both now and in the future.
One potential trade target has drawn interest from analysts and fans. That target is none other than Chicago White Sox ace starting pitcher Garrett Crochet.
Crochet would fit the mold the Astros are wanting. He has years left on his contract and would immediately make Houston a much more dangerous contender this season.
Should Houston have interest in acquiring Crochet, FanSided writer Zach Presnell has suggested one potential trade that could make sense for both teams.
In his trade proposal, the Astros would acquire Crochet from the White Sox in exchange for infielder Zach Dezenzo, outfielder Zach Cole, and right-hander Rhett Kouba.
Chicago could be interested in this trade, as it adds a lot of young talent to the organization. Losing Crochet would be a tough pill to swallow, but the White Sox need to start stockpiling potential talent.
As for Houston, this would be a no-brainer kind of move. Crochet would give the team a much-needed ace now and for years to come.
During the 2024 season with Chicago, Crochet has started in 17 games. He has compiled a 6-6 record to go along with a 3.05 ERA, a 0.94 WHIP, and a 6.5 K/BB ratio.
At just 25 years old, the left-hander is just now entering his prime. He has a lot of great baseball ahead of him.
While this is clearly all a hypothetical scenario, the Astros would be wise to see what it would take to acquire Crochet. He would be a perfect fit and fill arguably the biggest need that the team has.
Expect to hear more rumors and speculation about Houston in the coming weeks. If the Astros keep winning, buying ahead of the deadline will be a very high likelihood.