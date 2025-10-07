Trades for Veteran Gold Glovers Bolstered Astros Depth at Hot Corner
The Houston Astros were forced to make quick and risky decisions this year in order to plug gaps caused by players being sent to the injured list. While they struggled to maintain consistency around the diamond, one position greatly impacted by these injuries included third base.
After their key third baseman landed himself on the IL, the franchise needed to call for help. Fortunately, they made two stellar trades to help cover the hot corner.
Isaac Paredes Grapples With Injury
One of the most devastating injuries to take place within the franchise this year involves that of All-Star third baseman Isaac Paredes. The 26-year-old suffered a severe right hamstring injury on July 19, forcing him out of play for a large portion of the season. This was particularly frustrating because he had been having a solid campaign up until his injury, slashing .259/.359/.470 with 19 home runs and 50 RBIs to his name.
Needing to fill in the gaps, the Astros had some work to do. Enter Ramón Urías and Carlos Correa.
Ramón Urías’ First Year With Houston
In July of this year, the Astros were able to acquire third baseman Ramón Urías from the Baltimore Orioles, which ended up being a wise decision made by the franchise, considering Paredes' injury that sidelined him for the month of August.
Urías, 31, spent his entire MLB career with the Orioles, where he experienced immense success. He is known for his defensive prowess, and many were hoping that his skill would be able to help push Houston into the postseason.
Although the Astros failed to make another appearance in the playoffs this year, the former Gold Glove recipient still managed to find his footing at third base within the franchise during the regular season. It wasn't his best campaign, but all things considered, he fared quite well. Urías finished the season slashing .241/.292/.384 with 11 home runs and 44 RBIs.
Carlos Correa's Transition to Third Base
Correa was no stranger to Houston, as he had played for them before the Minnesota Twins. Fortunately for the Astros, they regained their star this year, but there were some changes that he wanted to make. Instead of focusing solely on shortstop, Correa opted to flirt with the idea of transitioning to third base. Once he found his way back to Houston, he made the switch and started covering the hot corner.
The infield certainly saw its fair share of movement this year. It wasn't always pretty, but Houston showed immense flexibility throughout the season. Ideally, 2026 will have more to offer the franchise in terms of consistency and overall performance.