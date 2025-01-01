Two Brilliant, Unusual Houston Astros Accomplishments From Last Season
The 2024 Houston Astros will probably be remembered for being the team that broke the franchise’s eight-year streak of reaching either the American League Championship Series or the World Series.
But, Houston managed to do two rather unique things as they won the AL West once again.
First, there was the Astros’ incredible turnaround to the season. For the first 36 games of the season they were in a funk, starting with their four-game sweep at home against the New York Yankees.
In fact, as Houston emerged from those first 36 games it was 12-24 and the Astros looked, well, cooked.
Well, that ended up not being the case. Sarah Langs of MLB.com compiled “24 reasons baseball was the best in 2024” and noted that Houston accomplished something that only three other teams had done with that kind of start — make the playoffs.
The other three franchises were the 1914 Boston Braves (11-25), 1989 Blue Jays (12-24) and 1981 Royals (12-24; split season, finished first in division in second half).
The Braves went on to win the World Series. The Royals played in a split season format due to the 1981 MLB players’ strike.
Given where the Astros were, their turnaround was astounding. Injuries were a factor in their slow start, especially on the pitching staff.
Second was manager Joe Espada, the Astros’ long-time bench coach who ascended to the top job after the retirement of Dusty Baker.
There were times early in the season where it seemed he might not be the best fit. But, by season’s end, he had the Astros back in the playoffs.
He did something no manager had done in a decade — thought he needed help. Another rookie manager, Stephen Vogt, helped get Cleveland into the playoffs. The pair tied for the most rookie managers to win their division in a season, going back to when the division format starting in 1969 (per Elias).
It also happened in 2014 with Detroit’s Brad Ausmus and Washington’s Matt Williams, and in 1981 with Montreal’s Jim Fanning and the New York Yankees’ Gene Michael.
Espada’s job may get tougher in 2025. Houston traded away slugging right fielder Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs, lost pitcher Yusei Kikuchi in free agency and don’t appear to have a clear line to re-sign free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman. Houston has solidified first base by signing Christian Walker to a three-year deal.