Under-the-Radar Astros Prospect Turning Heads in Arizona Fall League
The Houston Astros season is over and was defined by injuries. The rotation got the brunt of it, but they lost a lot of depth in the lineup due to injury as well. Because the roster wasn't as deep as years past, the injuries were what really kept the team from making the playoffs.
Now with the season over, it's time to focus on making the roster better and even seeing what they have in the minor leagues. The Arizona Fall League begins on October 6 and there, some of their prospects will be on display.
The Arizona Fall League is an offseason league in which baseball's best prospects all compete with and against each other. This season, the Astros are sending four top 30 prospects to Scottsdale, but according to MLB Pipeline, unranked prospect Jeron Williams is who eyes should be fixed on this year.
Williams To Get More Action After Missing Beginning of the Season
Jeron Williams is an intruiging player. Drafted in the ninth round of the 2023 draft out of Toledo, he hit .403 with 14 homers, 49 stolen bases and a 1.148 OPS in his final season as a Rocket. He won MAC Player of the Year and was a Second-Team All-American.
The middle infielder hit .213 in a small sample size after getting drafted. He returned in 2024, starting the season at High-A, but playing most of his games at Double-A. In 71 games, Williams hit .252 with 15 doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 26 stolen bases. His plus-plus speed allows him to be a force on the base paths and create runs on his own.
Unfortunately, his season ended early after he needed surgery on a torn labrum. He didn't return until the middle of June this season, but just never got it going.
In 64 games, the 25-year-old hit .248 with 11 doubles, two home runs and 19 stolen bases. His OPS dropped over 100 points from .442 to .333, but he was still dangerous as a base runner, which is his bread and butter.
When he's right, his pre-injury 2024 season is the closest to what he'll look like. He's a 10-15 home run hitter at the most, but his speed will allow him to stretch singles into doubles and doubles into triples. He'll put pressure on the defense as a stolen base threat.
In the AFL, Williams gets the opportunity for more at-bats after missing a huge chunk of the season. More importantly, he will face the best pitching he has yet, including prospects who are closer to the big leagues. If he can perform well in Scottsdale, Williams could be a big riser in a struggling system next season.