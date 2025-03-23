Unlikely Player Has Given Astros Star Jose Altuve Advice on How to Play Left Field
The Houston Astros knew it was going to be an adjustment with their star veteran moving to a brand new position, but they have already had to reach to unlikely sources for some inspiration.
Chandler Rome of The Athletic (paid subscription required) recently did a roundup of some of the top storylines comes out of Astros camp. One of the most interesting developments has been Jose Altuve struggling to play left field.
With a massive hole in the batting order at left, it was the 34-year-old second baseman that stepped up to the plate.
Altuve is not exactly the ideal outfielder on paper. He is just 5-foot-6 and doesn't have a strong arm. He was also declining at second base, so maybe they felt like this could still make their defense better overall.
His development has not moved at a lightnight fast pace as he has had a number of beginner-level mistakes this spring, which is not usually the case for a 14-year veteran.
Rome had asked the former left fielder Yordan Alvarez, now in a full-time designated hitter role to help his health, if he had helped Altuve out in left.
While it is normal for a player to help out a teammate, Alvarez was the first to admit that he is not exactly a gold glover there.
"I don’t think I’m necessarily the best person to be giving defensive outfield tips,” said the former left fielder per an interpreter.
It is a funny joke, but there is some truth to the statement. Alvarez has a career -17 OAA and -10 FRV in left field, not usually the top guy gone to for defensive advice.
He is also about as far away from Altuve as a player could get in terms of frame, but that could also be why he is a solid person to ask.
Both players struggle with both range and arm strength, so there is some relatability there.
Altuve did say that Alvarez has been very helpful during the transition. He had some specific advice after there were two fly balls dropped with runners on third base.
"Catch the ball up instead of waiting too long. You get better control of the ball when your glove is up versus down," is the advice that Altuve said he received from Alvarez per Rome. "If you saw [last week], my glove was really low trying to do the transfer. I think that feedback from him and the coaches is going to help me.”
It is bold of the 34-year-old to step up and try something new, but it will be interesting to watch how long this lasts. There is a chance it sticks, but a new hold has been opened up at second base.
Altuve has had a lot on his plate, which could also be part of the reason he has had a weak start on offense as well. He has a .171/.250/.314 slash line in 40 plate apperances this spring.
He has a long way to go before proving this experiment a success.