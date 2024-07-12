Updated Houston Astros Trade Package Now That Deadline Dream Is Alive Again
The Houston Astros dream trade deadline scenario recently got some new life breathed into it, so it's time to take a look again at what it might cost them.
MLB insider Jon Heyman once again named Houston as a landing spot for Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. just recently on a Bleacher Report live stream.
Toronto hasn't been actively shopping him around, but they also aren't making any progress towards a contract extension. Moving him may be in their best interest rather than losing him for nothing after next season.
With the news of his trade picking up again, Zach Pressnell of FanSided put together another package that the Astros could offer to get the deal done.
The Blue Jays would receive a haul of outfielder Luis Baez, shortstop Brice Matthews, right-handed pitcher Jose Fleury and fellow righty Rhett Kouba.
It's a lot to give up, but grabbing a player of Gurerrero's caliber isn't easy.
The first baseman started off the season fairly lukewarm, but has picked things up again and earned a spot on the All-Star team. He's slashing .290/.454/.818 with 13 home runs and 52 RBI.
Over the past month, that line is even higher at .316/.347/.579, finally picking up the pace with power again. He's also hitting doubles at a nice clip this season. He'd be a long-term answer at first, given that the two sides can agree on an extension.
You don't trade away that much without expecting to sign him to a contract, though.
Baez is the No. 2 overall prospect in the Houston farm system. He's a 20-year-old slugger that has progressed into a very intriguing player.
The Dominican Republic native is slashing .276/.307/.466 with an already career high of 14 home runs. He's perfect for a rebuilding team as he offers a ton as a corner outfielder of the future.
Matthews was a fantastic hitter in college and hasn't changed that during his first year in the minors.
The first-round selection is slashing .284/.399/.500 with eight home runs and 16 stolen bases across all levels of the minor leagues so far. He projects as a potential long term answer for a squad as a power-hitting middle infielder.
Fleury is the second-highest ranked pitcher in Houston's pipeline, but has taken a step back after reaching Double-A this season.
In 25.2 innings pitched he has a 7.01 ERA and 1.481 WHIP. Since becoming primarily a starter, his strikeout numbers have gone down. If he can tick those up while continuing to improve control, he does have major league upside.
Kouba is just outside of the Astros' top-10, but is also a bit further long in his development. He doesn't have a ton of upside unlike these other prospects, but could find his way to the majors soon in a pinch.
This is an intriguing package that would clean out the farm system, but replaces it with a rising star. It makes sense for both sides.