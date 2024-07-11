MLB Insider Has New Link for Houston Astros to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
The Houston Astros are becoming a serious potential buyer ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
In recent weeks, the Astros have started to win at a high level. Despite all of the adversity they have faced this season, they are just two games behind the Seattle Mariners in the race for the AL West division.
With that in mind, it seems very likely that they will be looking to add talent. Houston general manager Dana Brown very openly stated that he wants to trade for a starting pitcher in a recent quote.
A starting pitcher is a definite need, but the Astros could also use a good first baseman.
Toronto Blue Jays star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been thrown around as a possible trade target. That happened again on Wednesday.
During a live show on Bleacher Report, MLB insider Jon Heyman again linked Houston as a potential trade suitor for Guerrero.
At 25 years old, Guerrero could turn into the long-term first baseman and the potential next face of the Astros' franchise. He has an elite bat and is just now getting into his prime.
Guerrero would also come with another year left on his contract. That would give Houston plenty of time to work out a new deal with him.
During the 2024 MLB season so far, Guerrero has slashed .290/.364/.454. He has also hit 13 home runs and contributed 52 RBI.
While the Blue Jays have not seemed super interested in moving on from their star slugger, that may be changing. Toronto is struggling and quickly falling out of contention. Heyman also made it clear that the two sides have not had productive talks about a potential extension.
If the two sides continue having issues in contract talks and the team keeps struggling over the next couple of weeks, a trade involving Guerrero would become much more likely.
Should he end up being placed on the trade block, the Astros should go all-in on trying to acquire him. He's a franchise-altering kind of player.
All of that being said, Guerrero will be a name to watch very closely ahead of the deadline. He would be arguably the biggest bat on the trade market if he is made available. It seems very likely that Houston would be in on him if that does happen.