Veteran Slugger Previously Linked to Houston Astros Signs With Diamondbacks
With the Houston Astros potentially looking at outfield options, another domino in the offseason has fallen with outfielder Randal Grichuk returning to the Arizona Diamondbacks on a one-year deal worth $5 million, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.
The ensuing information regarding the contract is that his base salary for the 2025 season will amount to $2 million, and there will be a $5 million mutual option for 2026 which has a $3 million buyout attached.
Grichuk was a player who was linked to the Astros previously in the offseason.
With question marks in that unit for Houston, it makes sense why some believed he was being linked to the team. He hits well for contact with a .291 batting average in 2024 and fields exceptionally well in multiple outfield positions - 100% fielding rate in 291 innings of right field and 90 innings of left field last season.
However, the current projected group in the outfield has mainly right-handed bats aside from designated hitter Yordan Alvarez and left fielder Taylor Trammell. This type of lineup makes it difficult to hit both sides of pitching from the mound.
And while they cleared some capital by trading away Ryan Pressly to help when it comes to the CBA tax, adding someone with the profile of Grichuk never seemed to be something the Astros were interested in doing.
Still, with the left field being a major question mark entering the 2025 season, an addition such as Grichuk would have been a positive.