Former First-Round Pick Named Fit for Houston Astros in Free Agency
The glaring weakness for the Houston Astros right now is in the outfield.
Following their decision to trade Kyle Tucker, the everyday starters in center and right are going to be Jake Meyers and Chas McCormick respectively, while they have a rotating cast in left.
It's not a unit that screams championship contender, even if McCormick is able to regain his past form that consistently saw him post OPS+ figures that were above the league average.
General manager Dana Brown has stated they're going to look into free agent options that would help boost the profile of their outfield, but with them projected to have a payroll over the luxury tax threshold after signing first baseman Christian Walker, they might just roll the dice with their current group.
However, if owner Jim Crane does greenlight spending for another contract, then Brian McTaggart of MLB.com believes Houston area native Randal Grichuk is a fit.
"The Astros have a need for help in the outfield, and Grichuk would love to play for his hometown team," he wrote.
Grichuk, a first-round pick in the 2009 draft, hasn't lived up to that billing, but he's coming off a resurgent year at the plate with a .291/.348/.528 slash line, 12 homers, 46 RBI and a career-high 140 OPS+.
During the early and mid portion of his time in the Majors, he was once a 20-plus homer threat who could produce with runners in scoring position, and while it's not a given that he would perform that way heading into his 12th season in The Show, he certainly is an intriguing option.
With Spotrac putting his market value at $3.3 million per year, Grichuk would be an affordable option for the Astros who wouldn't break the bank.
One issue that could prevent this from happening is that he's right-handed.
Brown mentioned Houston is looking into lefty hitters since the trio of Meyers, McCormick and Mauricio Dubon all hit from the right side of the plate, so adding another righty in Grichuk might not be something they are interested in doing.
Still, there's no doubt the former first-rounder would be a solid addition for his projected price.