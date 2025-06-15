WATCH: Astros Star Rookie Secures Win With First Career Walk-Off
The Houston Astros have rounded into one of the best teams in all of baseball over the past month, and they've done so with a roster that looks very different than the ones that led them to two World Series titles.
A key part of these new-look Astros has been rookie sensation Cam Smith, who was the centerpiece of the package Houston received from the Chicago Cubs in the Kyle Tucker trade.
The 22-year-old burst onto the scene for the Astros during an electric spring training, and he secured a spot on the Opening Day roster after spending just 36 games in the minors.
There were some early growing pains for Smith to start the season, but the rookie slugger has begun to hit his stride over the past few weeks, bumping his slash line for the year up .251/.324/.364 in the process.
He's also quickly becoming a guy Houston can rely upon in high-pressure situations, a fact that was further illustrated on Saturday night against the Minnesota Twins.
Smith stepped into the box in the bottom of the ninth inning of a 2-2 ballgame.
The Astros had runners on first and third, and were also down to their final out. The team needed their star rookie to come through in the biggest moment, and that's precisely what he did.
Smith poked a single into left field for his first career walk-off hit. He also secured Houston's fourth straight win in doing so.
Career firsts are always special moments for rookies, and this one is no different.
According to MLB.com's Brian McTaggart, Smith said that the walk-off is the best feeling he's had so far in his young career.
“It’s a crazy feeling,” Smith said following the game. “It’s almost like my call up. It pretty much feels like that. If it weren’t for [Christian] Walker and [Jake] Meyers getting on base, I couldn't do that."
It's clear the Astros have gotten a special talent in Smith, and he's quickly turning into the type of player the team can build around moving forward.
If he can continue rising to the occasion like he did on Saturday, then there are sure to be plenty more walk-off hits to come for the rookie.
