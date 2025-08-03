Astros Acquire Marlins Relief Pitcher in Post-Trade Deadline Deal
The Houston Astros have added to their roster despite the passing of the trade deadline.
While the Astros are locked up in an important series with the Boston Red Sox, the front office is seemingly looking for ways to improve.
At the trade deadline, Houston was one of the most active teams on the market, adding a bunch of new hitters into the mix. This was a need for the Astros, with injuries playing a significant role in their struggles of late.
After losing two in a row to the Red Sox, the team has made another trade with the Miami Marlins to acquire left-handed pitcher John Rooney.
While the trade deadline has passed, there are still some loopholes to use to get deals done. In Rooney’s case, he wasn’t part of the 40-man roster for the Marlins and has spent his entire career in the minors, making him eligible to be traded.
The southpaw will seemingly be getting a chance right away in the bullpen for the Astros, who designated Luis Contreras for assignment.
So far in 2025, Rooney has totaled a 2-1 record and 2.45 ERA. With a strikeout per nine rate of 12.3, there is a lot to like about what he could potentially bring to the bullpen.
Overall, the bullpen for Houston has been quite good, and it will be interesting to see where Rooney might fit in with this unit. His stats in the minors with Miami have been strong and he certainly seems deserving of getting a chance to prove what he can do in the Majors.
