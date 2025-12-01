Astros Outfielder Jake Meyers Is Hot Commodity In Trade Market

The Houston Astros are reportedly seeing trade interest in outfielder Jake Meyers. According to Ken Rosenthal, the Astros are open to moving the 29-year-old for a controllable starting pitcher. After losing Framber Valdez to free agency this offseason, this could be a great solution for the rotation.

#Astros OF Jake Meyers is generating trade interest and HOU is open to moving him for controllable starting pitching, per @Ken_Rosenthal and @katiejwoo pic.twitter.com/1zmfAUWXW0 — MLB Deadline News (@MLBDeadlineNews) December 1, 2025

Meyers is coming off a solid 2025 campaign with Houston. In 104 games, he was an above league-average hitter, posting a slashline of .292/.354/.373, with three home runs, 24 runs batted in, and 16 stolen bases.

Meyers set career highs in batting average, on-base percentage, and walk percentage (8.1%). He posted his best OPS since 2021 this past season, at .727 in double the games he played during his debut season with the Astros.

Where the bulk of Meyers' value comes from is his glove. Among all qualified center fielders in 2025, Meyers ranked in the 95th percentile with nine Outs Above Average according to his Baseball Savant profile.

Sep 9, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Houston Astros centre fielder Jake Meyers (6) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning at Rogers Centre. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

While his arm isn't among the more valuable at the position, his well-above-average speed helps him cover enough ground to be effective.

When looking a bit deeper into the bat, Meyers offers a profile that won't register elite hard-hit contact, but will be efficient at limiting swing-and-miss, along with the overall number of strikeouts.

When looking at how he handles each pitch type, Meyers crushes fastballs but struggles slightly more with offspeed and breaking pitches. A team trading for him is essentially getting a serviceable bat that provides excellent value in the field.

For Houston, moving a guy like Meyers could be considered a no-brainer. As far as their projected Opening Day starting lineup goes on FanGraphs, Meyers is listed as a bench bat.

The possibility of getting a controllable starting pitcher to help bolster the rotation for a projected bench bat could be too good of an opportunity to pass up. The question is, what team is willing to trade, and who will they be willing to give up in return?

With how Meyers has performed up to this point in his career, obtaining a starter to throw at the back of the rotation could be the best route to negotiate for the Astros. A possibility here could be a contender like the Los Angeles Dodgers packaging in a young starter to boost their outfield depth.

Whoever the buyer may be, the chance to help effectively boost the starting rotation could very well be worth moving a young outfielder who looks to be finding his stride at the highest level. A deal could end up being a win-win for both organizations involved.

