White Sox Starter Could Be Under-the-Radar Trade Option for Astros

Does a starter from the Chicago White Sox make sense for the Houston Astros?

Jul 14, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a Chicago White Sox hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning at Truist Park.
Jul 14, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a Chicago White Sox hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning at Truist Park. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

It has been a bad stretch of baseball for the Houston Astros, who are seeing their lead in the American League West start to shrink.

Coming into the season, the Astros were a hard team to figure out after they made a ton of changes during the winter. Despite some of the decisions being bold at the time, Houston has been able to perform very well.

Unfortunately, injuries are starting to mount for the franchise, and it has started to impact them on the field. Currently, the team is without multiple key members of the batting order, leaving the unit looking lackluster.

With the trade deadline just a couple of days away, Houston should be a team that is seeking some upgrades both in their lineup and the starting rotation.

While the Astros might not need to make a major splash in either of those areas, some improvements to keep their lead in the AL West are going to be needed.

Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the Astros being a potential fit for Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Adrian Houser.

“He's at worst an innings-eater for the stretch run, and potentially a No. 3 or No. 4 in a playoff rotation. At worst, he could work as a long man out of the bullpen,” he wrote.

As expected, it hasn’t been a good season for the White Sox once again in 2025. While they have improved compared to their historically bad campaign in 2024, they still have a long way to go before being a contender again.

With the team out of playoff contention, they will once again be sellers and try to continue to stockpile young talent for their farm system.

The Astros are a team that needs some help in the middle of the rotation. With two stars in Hunter Brown and Framber Valdez at the top, Houston needs depth behind them and someone capable of starting in a postseason game.

Houser fits that mold, coming from the White Sox, and could be an under-the-radar type addition. So far this year, he has totaled a 6-2 record and 2.10 ERA in 11 starts. He has certainly been a bright spot for Chicago and quietly could be an impact addition.

As a free agent at the end of the campaign, Houser shouldn’t cost the Astros too much in terms of assets. However, he comes with the upside of being able to start in a playoff game, which is a need for Houston.

