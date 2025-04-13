Who to Watch for the Astros' Top Selection in the 2025 MLB Draft
It's no secret that the Houston Astros built their World Series teams on the backs of Carlos Correa, Alex Bregman and George Springer.
Since the Astros are not the New York Yankees or Los Angeles Dodgers, it's vital for general manager Dana Brown and his front office to have successful drafts every year.
While it’s easy to complain about the Dodgers’ spending, their success rate in drafting and developing talent is unrivaled. The key for any franchise is to develop inexpensive talent and pair it with potential free-agent signings or use those players as trade bait to fill holes during a playoff push.
Each organization has its own drafting strategies.
Some clubs prefer high-ceiling prep players, while others opt for college players with higher floors. This article will identify possible positional holes in the current top 30 prospects using rankings and mock drafts from various sources, alongside insights from scouts.
Based on prior evaluations of Houston’s top 30 prospects, if the Astros were looking for immediate help, they would be searching for an outfield power bat. However, with nothing immediate, at pick No. 21, they are likely to select the best player available.
Players will be moving up and down boards based on commitments. Will there be a big-ticket player at No. 21, or will they save draft budget for strong college commitments in the next few rounds?
Pitcher
Matt Scott
RHP, Stanford University
Average Rank: 42.25
Scott is a 6-foot-7 right-hander who seems to be breaking out.
After struggling in his first two years at Stanford, he had a solid summer pitching for Team USA. This spring, he is 3-0 with a 1.56 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP at the time of writing. He is striking out more than a batter per inning, and his fastball has ticked up into the mid-90s.
He sits comfortably at 92-96 mph and tops out at 97 mph. He has a plus slider, which acts more like a sweeper due to his 2 o'clock arm angle, and he possesses a good feel for a changeup, which will be needed as he steps up in competition.
Houston tends to favor big power -pitching right-handers, and with a strong season at Stanford, Scott may be in the mix at pick 21.
Position Player
Brendan Summerhill
CF, Arizona
Summerhill is an athletic, contact-hitting, good defensive centerfielder.
He has a high floor since he's above average in all five areas, but he lacks a standout trait.
He led his Wildcats team in batting average, on-base percentage and extra-base hits as a sophomore in 2024 and was named a Cape Cod All-Star last summer.
Summerhill employs a good approach at the plate, which limits his swing-and-miss rate. His power seems to be developing, possibly more in the 15-20 max home run range. Athletic enough to stick in center field, he would be a solid choice at 21 if available, with a good chance to produce with the big league club in a couple of years.
Wildcard
Brandon Compton
OF, Arizona State
Average Rank: 27.25
Compton is a middle linebacker playing baseball.
His stature contributes to 70 power, which he has exhibited in both Tempe and the Cape.
In 2024, he was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, then slashing .331/.414/.489 for Cotuit.
Scouts were excited by the adjustments he made at the plate to cut down on his chase and swing-and-miss rates. While he may never be Luis Arraez, improving his contact could propel him up draft boards due to his power potential.
Compton is more athletic in the outfield than given credit for, but without a plus arm, he is likely a left fielder in the pros. He fits the Astros' mold, who do not prioritize plus defense over offensive production.
Compton will be one to watch this spring.
Predicting who a team will select with the 21st pick in the draft is always uncertain.
The baseball draft has many more variables than the upcoming NFL draft. When a team like Houston is drafting in the twenties, it typically means they are in the mix and may be just a player away from competing.
The Astros find themselves in a precarious position: trying to extend the “Altuve” era while also seeking to restock their farm system.
The big-league club is off to an OK start, and only time will tell if they make a push or decide to pull the plug.
In the next two months, this group of players will be narrowed down to hopefully focus on just a handful of possible selections.