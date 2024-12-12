Why Houston Astros Should Trade Framber Valdez Instead of Kyle Tucker
The Houston Astros have entered the offseason with a lot of moving pieces for the franchise.
They knew this winter was going to be filled with difficult decisions to make.
Currently, their star third baseman Alex Bregman is still a free agent, and he is a very important part of their plans.
There has been information coming out that the Astor could be looking to move one of their impending free agents; Kyle Tucker or Framber Valdez.
After seeing the contracts that some of these free agents have received so far this winter, and likely knowing what it will cost to bring back Bregman if they choose to do so, Houston simply might not have the money to pay these two next offseason.
For Tucker in particular, he could receive a massive deal after Juan Soto just cashed in with the New York Mets. The slugger has had some excellent seasons in Houston, with a WAR of 5.0 or higher in three of the last four years. If not for an injury in 2024, he likely would have had the best season of his career.
With trading one of their stars being on the table, the smarter move would be to trade Valdez and hold onto Tucker.
Valdez has emerged as one of the best left-handed pitchers in the game with a 15-7 record, 2.91 ERA, and 4.5 WAR in 2024. It was arguably the best year of his career. However, the southpaw is currently 31 years old, which means he would be hitting free agency next season at 32.
Age could impact his value when he hits the open market, but teams have shown a willingness to go above and beyond for pitching.
Like Tucker, moving Valdez before the season would result in a really solid haul of young players. It also might be easier for the Astros to replace him than it would be to replace a player the caliber of Tucker.
For a team that might have to take a little step back due to financial constraints, keeping a player who plays every day should be valued more than a pitcher.
Tucker is not only a great hitter, but he’s a plus defender as well.
If Houston is going to spend on any of their stars, it should be on the star outfielder.
While both players are All-Stars and two of the best at their positions, keeping Tucker is more important for the Astros and their future success.