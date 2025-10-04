Why Pitcher Luis Garcia May Have Thrown his Final Game for Astros
Major League pitchers have been known to have two Tommy John surgeries in their career. Up in north Texas, Rangers pitchers Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi have had two of those surgeries. Theirs, however, were several years apart.
For Houston Astros pitcher Luis Garcia, two Tommy John surgeries in three years could be a recipe for the end of his Astros career.
Manager Joe Espada announced earlier this week that Garcia — who made just two starts this season after missing 28 months recovering from his first Tommy John surgery — would miss 2026 after having his second. He also said that Garcia had his right flexor tendon repaired.
A normal Tommy John recovery can be anywhere from 12-18 months. Garcia’s first recovery took 28 months because he had setbacks during his rehab. That could have been a precursor to what happened in Toronto on Sept. 9, when he left a start early due to pain in his elbow. It was clear at the time it was serious, as Espada called it a “punch in the gut.”
It’s possible that game was Garica’s final as an Astro.
Can Houston Keep Garcia?
For now, Garcia can remain on the injured list. He is currently on the 60-day injured list. The Astros have nine players on the 60-day IL. During the season those players do not count toward the 40-man roster limit. After the World Series, Houston will have to start making moves with those players to determine who to keep and who let go to get to 40 players
The other eight players on the 60-day IL are pitchers Ronel Blanco, Hayden Wesneski, Kaleb Ort, John Rooney, Brandon Walter, infielder Brendan Rodgers, and outfielders Zach Dezenzo and Pedro Leon.
There are a variety of ways the Astros could keep some of these players, including minor league options. But in the case of a player like Garcia, who has four years of service time and is arbitration-eligible, Houston’s options are more limited. Houston could keep him on the 40-man roster or non-tender him, meaning they don’t intend to offer him a deal for the 2026 season and allow him to be a free agent.
Houston did the same thing with pitcher Jose Urquidy last offseason, who underwent a similar surgery in 2024. He signed with the Detroit Tigers and eventually returned to the Majors.
With Garcia’s long rehab process ahead and surgical history, Houston could do the same thing. Complicating matters is the Rule 5 Draft in December. The Astros may have eligible prospects to move to the 40-man which would also require space.
It’s a bad recipe for Garcia, who may need to find another organization to play for in 2026 and beyond.