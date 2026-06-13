4 National League Teams Emerging as Fits for Isaac Paredes at Trade Deadline

As each week passes by, it feels like it's going to become more and more difficult for the Houston Astros and general manager Dana Brown to get back in the playoff race.

They enter their weekend series against the Kansas City Royals five games behind the Seattle Mariners in the American League West race and four games back in the wild card race.

However, they have been unable to put together a winning streak or a stretch that makes you believe that they could turn things around. They have been hit hard with injuries, first to their pitching staff and then to their everyday lineup. Sooner or later, it's going to be difficult to overcome.

When the time comes and Brown makes his decision as to whether or not they will become sellers, there is no shortage of players that could be moved. One name that will be floated about and floated about a lot is infielder Isaac Paredes.

In a recent article, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report listed four National League teams that could be landing spots for Paredes.

Where Paredes Might Land

Isaac Paredes | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

After an offseason full of rumors with multiple teams linked to Paredes, you get the feeling that he'll likely be moved at the deadline. He is on a one-year, $9.35 million contract with a 2027 team option. He could be a rental for a team, or the acquiring team could plan on keeping him around for next season.

The four teams Rymer listed were the Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Milwaukee Brewers. All four teams are either currently in a playoff spot or close to one.

"Whereas Isaac Paredes is merely a safe option for most teams, he would represent a monumental upgrade for the Reds at third base. The two things he does well are put the ball in play and pull fly balls in the air, both of which would play just fine at Great American Ball Park,'' Rymer wrote.

The 27-year-old Paredes offers flexibility to be able to play all over the infield, something that teams like. His numbers are down a bit this season, going into their weekend series with Kansas City, slashing .236/.332/.406 with nine home runs and 33 RBIs in 64 games.

The rumors and chatter surrounding Paredes make it hard not to believe that if the Astros sell, Brown trades him. A contender looking for an infielder who can play multiple positions and produce at the plate is something that teams would bite on. If he is traded, Brown needs to get a return that makes it worth it.

Just like the 2025 season, the Astros have been riddled with injuries and it was a good thing Brown held onto Paredes in the offseason. His numbers may not be what they were in 2025, but they are only down a bit and he has been a valuable member of this team thus far.

In 2025 the entire MLB world was sure Paredes would be traded. What will happen in 2026 is anyone’s guess but he certainly has options.