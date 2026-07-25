Why Astros' Elite Bullpen Has Become Trade Deadline Priority

Before the trade deadline, the Houston Astros appeared to have a clear list of priorities. General manager Dana Brown had already identified a left-handed bat and another right-handed reliever as areas to address.

Spencer Arrighetti's injury changed the equation—not because Houston suddenly needs to rebuild its bullpen, but because that group is carrying a workload that could become difficult to sustain through August and September.

Friday's 9-5 comeback win over the Chicago White Sox highlighted that reality. Arrighetti exited after one inning with irritation in a nerve in his right foot, forcing AJ Blubaugh, Kai-Wei Teng, Bennett Sousa, Bryan Abreu, Steven Okert and Josh Hader to cover the final eight innings.

Houston erased a five-run deficit, but the comeback required its bullpen to handle the rest of the game, another reminder of how much work that group has absorbed.

The Bullpen Is Keeping Houston in the Race

While most of the attention has focused on the rotation, the bullpen has become one of the Astros' biggest strengths.

Over the past 30 days, Houston relievers have posted a 2.80 ERA, the third-best mark in Major League Baseball, along with a 3.09 xERA, also third. They have paired that production with 10.32 strikeouts per nine innings while issuing just 2.99 walks per nine.

Houston's biggest strength has been escaping trouble. The Astros lead MLB with an 87.6% left-on-base rate during that span. This bullpen isn't protecting comfortable leads—it has been entering difficult situations and finding ways out of them almost every night.

Steven Okert has been one of the club's biggest bright spots, posting a 1.35 ERA and a 1.07 xERA over his last 13 1/3 innings. Bryan Abreu owns a 2.08 ERA, while Josh Hader has converted six saves with 14.46 strikeouts per nine innings. Blubaugh has also shown encouraging signs. His ERA sits at 4.05, but his 2.91 xERA and more than 14 strikeouts per nine suggest his results could improve.

The Rotation Is Increasing the Pressure

Houston Astros starting pitcher Peter Lambert (38). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The problem starts before the bullpen ever gets the ball.

Houston's starting rotation ranks 22nd in MLB with a 4.73 ERA. Peter Lambert has been the staff's most reliable starter, but there are still major questions behind him. Mike Burrows owns a 6.05 ERA, Tatsuya Imai has a 5.59 ERA, and Arrighetti entered Friday after posting a 7.88 ERA over his previous eight starts before leaving with the foot injury.

That helps explain why Houston's bullpen has logged 93 1/3 innings over the past 30 days, one of the heavier workloads among teams still fighting for postseason position.

The Astros have needed multiple relievers to cover innings that normally belong to the rotation. Friday was another example, with six bullpen arms combining to finish the win over Chicago.

The Trade Deadline Priority Has Changed

Houston Astros pitcher Spencer Arrighetti (41). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brown still needs to add a left-handed bat, but Arrighetti's injury has made another objective more urgent: acquiring a right-handed reliever capable of handling multiple innings.

Houston doesn't need to replace Josh Hader or Bryan Abreu. It needs another dependable arm to spread the workload and keep its top relievers fresh for the stretch run.

Friday's comeback delivered two important storylines. Cam Smith snapped his slump with a two-run homer, and the offense responded when it needed to most.

The other takeaway may matter even more. Houston's bullpen rescued the Astros again, but every short start adds to its workload. That's why another right-handed reliever has become less of a luxury and more of a necessity before the trade deadline.