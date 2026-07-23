Astros' Season Comes Down to Critical Stretch Before Trade Deadline

It is now or never for the Houston Astros.

Those words have been said countless times throughout the 2026 season. There have been so many moments when it’s appeared that this team was down for the count, including as recently as this past weekend, but somehow the club finds a way to leap back into contention at just the right moment.

Sweeping the Miami Marlins did wonders for the Astros' chances of competing in the second half of the campaign. While they're still four games under .500 at 50-54, just two games separate the Astros from the first-place Texas Rangers, a team that has desperately been attempting to hold onto that position in the American League West for the last couple of weeks.

There are a couple of reasons why this point of the season is make-or-break for Houston. First, the trade deadline is right around the corner, and the Astros would like to be in as good a spot as possible once August 3 arrives. One way to do that would be to go on a winning streak against opponents ahead of them in the standings. And wouldn't you know it? That's exactly what the squad gets a chance to do!

The Stretch That Will Decide Everything

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A three-game road set against the Chicago White Sox, the surprise occupiers of first place in the AL Central, starts on July 24 and ends on July 26. The next stop on this 162-game marathon is a trip to Anaheim to play the lowly Los Angeles Angels from July 27 to July 29. The month then wraps up with a three-game series against the Rangers, starting on July 31 and ending on Aug. 2.

Those nine games will take the team right into the trade deadline. It's safe to say that how the Astros perform over that stretch will define the maneuvers made by general manager Dana Brown and the rest of the front office.

Important, right?

It's that Rangers series that really catches the eye. Assuming both clubs keep winning from now until then, there's a real possibility those three games will be a battle for first place. The Silver Boot Series is already an important matchup for both organizations, but putting additional stakes on it just makes it all the more contentious.

A Defining Opportunity Awaits for the Houston Astros

So, how will the Astros do over the next week and a half? Nobody can know for certain, as trying to predict how Houston will perform from day to day is like trying to predict how many marbles are in a jar. In other words, it's a hard endeavor that only the best party tricksters can pull off.

What's clear is that the Astros have put themselves in a position to succeed moving forward. It might not have looked like we all thought it would at the start of 2026, but nobody can contest that somehow, someway, this team has found its way back to relevancy.