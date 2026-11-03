4 Strong Manager Candidates Astros’ Randy Flores Could Target

Randy Flores has been officially announced as the new general manager of the Houston Astros, and not a moment too soon. The former St. Louis Cardinals executive comes on board to help lead and stabilize the club as free agency is set to open and the offseason is truly poised to get underway.

Before that, however, Flores has a first priority in mind: hiring a manager. The club is expected to move fast in addressing the role and, if owner Jim Crane's press conference comments are to be believed, the new GM will have "full authority" when it comes to choosing a new manager to replace Joe Espada.

Given Houston's urgency, the organization is likely looking at a relatively small list to choose from. Luckily, there are some names that make sense in terms of their ties to the Astros and to Flores.

Brad Ausmus

New York Yankees bench coach Brad Ausmus. Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Likely the hottest name amidst the Astros' managerial search at the moment, Brad Ausmus checks an awful lot of boxes. A long-time catcher for Houston, he is the franchise's all-time leader at the position in games (1,259), hits (970), walks (396) and runs (415).

Ausmus would also bring plenty of coaching experience, stemming from remaining involved in the game for all 15 years following the end of his playing career. The 57-year-old has managed the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Angels, and most recently served as bench coach for the New York Yankees.

Perhaps Ausmus' biggest advantage, though, is his close relationship with Houston senior advisor Jeff Bagwell.

Morgan Ensberg

Former Houston Astros star and current minor league manager Morgan Ensberg. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Flores won't be required to pick a manager with past ties to the Astros' organization, but it certainly helps that two of the top candidates have them. Beyond Ausmus, former Houston third baseman Morgan Ensberg has also had a decorated post-playing career in coaching circles and could be ready for his first taste of managerial life at the big-league level.

Ensberg played most of his eight-year career with the Astros, including a standout 2005 campaign in which he recorded 36 home runs and 101 RBI, finishing fourth in NL MVP voting while helping lead the team to the World Series. He has spent the past decade coaching - first in Houston and most recently rising the ranks in the Tampa Bay Rays' organization, where he's currently managing the Double-A Durham Bulls.

Albert Pujols & Yadier Molina

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina (left) and DH Albert Pujols (right). Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

It could be hard for the Astros' managerial hiring to gain much traction in the baseball world at a time when so much will be happening around the league. If one of Albert Pujols or Yadier Molina is hired as the team's next manager, however, the sport will certainly take notice.

It may seem crazy to link either Cardinals legend with Houston's manager opening, but Flores still holds strong ties to both men. And both Pujols and Molina have expressed interest in the past at remaining in the big leagues as coaches. The inexperience of the two men could be a factor, but it would certainly be a bold stroke to usher in a new era of Astros' baseball.

Houston's search might not boil down to these four names, as candidates like Rodney Linares remain intriguing options as well. But these four former players should all get long looks by Flores and company, with an announcement expected imminently.